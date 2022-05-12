UL's new HOMER Front software is designed for standalone use, or hybrid solar and wind-plus-storage applications, with the aim of maximizing revenue streams.From pv magazine USA UL, a global safety science company, has announced the release of software to optimize the value of utility-scale energy storage systems, either as standalone storage, or when paired with solar or wind. The HOMER Front product is a licensable, web-based software platform for designing and optimizing energy storage systems. HOMER software was originally developed at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and has performed ...

