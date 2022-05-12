Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 
12.05.2022 | 08:05
ABN AMRO completes share buyback programme

ABN AMRO completes share buyback programme

ABN AMRO announced today that it has completed its EUR 500 million share buyback programme which started on 9 February 2022. The completion of this share buyback programme is an important milestone, adding a new instrument to manage the capital position and providing attractive returns to shareholders.

Under the share buyback programme a total of 42,478,085 ordinary shares and depository receipts were purchased, representing 4.5% of issued shares, at an average price of EUR 11.77. ABN AMRO intends to cancel the repurchased shares and corresponding depository receipts in due course.

NLFI as a majority shareholder has participated in the share buyback programme on a pro-rata basis and maintained its holding at 56.3%.

Since the last update on the share buyback programme on 6 May 2022 a remaining number of 2,173,734 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of € 11.15 for a total amount of €24,240,547.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Attachment

  • 20220512 ABN AMRO completes share buyback programme (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a38263c4-7f17-47e0-8592-bc3da02758c7)

