Donnerstag, 12.05.2022

WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 Ticker-Symbol: 24W5 
Stuttgart
12.05.22
08:42 Uhr
107,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,83 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2022 | 08:08
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Brundage

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend for the year ending July 31, 2022.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

$114.2657 6.7672

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$773.26

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-10; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jake Schlicher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend for the year ending July 31, 2022.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£90.9980 33

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

£3,002.93

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-10; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend for the year ending July 31, 2022.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£90.9980 89

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

£8,098.82

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-10; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the interim dividend for the year ending July 31, 2022.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

$114.2657 8.4249

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$962.68

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-10; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800

May 12, 2022

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701052/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

