Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 75,000 EUR1.050 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.898 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.034 GBP0.886 GBP0.893553 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.046294

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 706,446,073 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1237 1.046 XDUB 08:11:59 00058815534TRLO0 6281 1.042 XDUB 08:15:01 00058815697TRLO0 5878 1.038 XDUB 08:27:14 00058816722TRLO0 3212 1.036 XDUB 08:32:24 00058817198TRLO0 2279 1.036 XDUB 08:32:24 00058817199TRLO0 501 1.044 XDUB 08:57:28 00058818735TRLO0 2376 1.044 XDUB 08:57:28 00058818736TRLO0 1366 1.044 XDUB 08:57:39 00058818745TRLO0 1764 1.044 XDUB 08:57:39 00058818746TRLO0 3320 1.044 XDUB 08:57:39 00058818747TRLO0 2000 1.044 XDUB 08:57:39 00058818748TRLO0 3320 1.044 XDUB 09:02:29 00058819020TRLO0 2091 1.044 XDUB 09:02:29 00058819021TRLO0 2111 1.048 XDUB 09:41:01 00058821028TRLO0 3354 1.048 XDUB 09:41:01 00058821029TRLO0 2111 1.048 XDUB 09:41:01 00058821030TRLO0 3077 1.048 XDUB 09:41:01 00058821031TRLO0 4413 1.050 XDUB 09:56:35 00058822013TRLO0 3826 1.050 XDUB 09:56:35 00058822014TRLO0 5206 1.050 XDUB 11:02:14 00058825340TRLO0 1897 1.050 XDUB 11:06:40 00058825480TRLO0 788 1.050 XDUB 11:06:40 00058825481TRLO0 1812 1.050 XDUB 11:06:40 00058825482TRLO0 1372 1.050 XDUB 11:06:40 00058825483TRLO0 5150 1.050 XDUB 11:06:40 00058825484TRLO0 3240 1.050 XDUB 11:44:14 00058826402TRLO0 3540 1.050 XDUB 11:44:14 00058826403TRLO0 5377 1.050 XDUB 12:20:04 00058828057TRLO0 583 1.050 XDUB 12:20:04 00058828058TRLO0 196 1.050 XDUB 13:17:21 00058830543TRLO0 410 1.050 XDUB 13:17:21 00058830544TRLO0 4893 1.050 XDUB 13:17:21 00058830545TRLO0 2000 1.050 XDUB 13:26:39 00058830952TRLO0 4762 1.050 XDUB 13:26:39 00058830953TRLO0 741 1.050 XDUB 13:26:39 00058830954TRLO0 183 1.050 XDUB 13:26:39 00058830955TRLO0 2652 1.050 XDUB 13:26:39 00058830956TRLO0 5855 1.042 XDUB 13:43:18 00058832482TRLO0 5732 1.034 XDUB 13:57:10 00058833593TRLO0 5983 1.040 XDUB 14:17:13 00058835312TRLO0 112 1.042 XDUB 14:37:23 00058837328TRLO0 5679 1.042 XDUB 14:37:23 00058837329TRLO0 2000 1.048 XDUB 14:58:38 00058839438TRLO0 815 1.048 XDUB 15:04:38 00058840032TRLO0 342 1.048 XDUB 15:04:38 00058840033TRLO0 4331 1.048 XDUB 15:04:38 00058840034TRLO0 5629 1.050 XDUB 15:13:19 00058840994TRLO0 5568 1.050 XDUB 15:13:19 00058840995TRLO0 2000 1.050 XDUB 15:13:19 00058840998TRLO0 146 1.050 XDUB 15:13:19 00058840999TRLO0 3086 1.050 XDUB 15:13:19 00058841000TRLO0 5254 1.048 XDUB 15:33:01 00058842416TRLO0 2000 1.048 XDUB 15:33:39 00058842443TRLO0 2539 1.048 XDUB 15:33:39 00058842444TRLO0 818 1.048 XDUB 15:33:39 00058842445TRLO0 1750 1.048 XDUB 16:17:39 00058845945TRLO0 2300 1.048 XDUB 16:17:39 00058845946TRLO0 4600 1.048 XDUB 16:17:39 00058845947TRLO0 2300 1.048 XDUB 16:17:39 00058845948TRLO0 2300 1.048 XDUB 16:17:39 00058845949TRLO0 658 1.048 XDUB 16:17:39 00058845950TRLO0 193 1.046 XDUB 16:18:39 00058846030TRLO0 11 1.046 XDUB 16:18:42 00058846032TRLO0 1 1.046 XDUB 16:18:45 00058846034TRLO0 203 1.046 XDUB 16:18:54 00058846042TRLO0 12 1.046 XDUB 16:18:54 00058846043TRLO0 1 1.046 XDUB 16:18:57 00058846047TRLO0 3463 1.046 XDUB 16:20:04 00058846100TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2000 89.20 XLON 08:19:53 00058816102TRLO0 1880 89.10 XLON 08:20:02 00058816112TRLO0 2914 88.60 XLON 08:32:24 00058817197TRLO0 3021 88.60 XLON 08:42:05 00058817763TRLO0 560 89.30 XLON 08:55:18 00058818535TRLO0 2200 89.30 XLON 08:55:26 00058818576TRLO0 2728 89.30 XLON 08:57:28 00058818734TRLO0 5326 89.50 XLON 09:20:57 00058819849TRLO0 3051 89.50 XLON 09:34:17 00058820578TRLO0 3252 89.50 XLON 09:40:51 00058821002TRLO0 2000 89.80 XLON 09:56:35 00058822015TRLO0 2000 89.70 XLON 10:01:14 00058822332TRLO0 2788 89.70 XLON 11:05:42 00058825429TRLO0 223 89.70 XLON 11:47:44 00058826504TRLO0 272 89.70 XLON 12:20:04 00058828059TRLO0 2706 89.70 XLON 12:37:14 00058828763TRLO0 808 89.70 XLON 12:46:19 00058829244TRLO0 2479 89.70 XLON 12:46:19 00058829245TRLO0 2797 89.60 XLON 13:17:21 00058830546TRLO0 2000 89.70 XLON 13:17:21 00058830547TRLO0 2000 89.20 XLON 13:36:33 00058831982TRLO0 1116 89.30 XLON 14:23:08 00058836047TRLO0 1551 89.30 XLON 14:23:08 00058836048TRLO0 2000 89.20 XLON 14:34:23 00058837074TRLO0 3235 89.10 XLON 14:37:23 00058837330TRLO0 2834 89.30 XLON 15:13:19 00058840993TRLO0 3892 89.00 XLON 15:13:19 00058840996TRLO0 3200 89.00 XLON 15:13:19 00058840997TRLO0 1687 89.60 XLON 15:30:08 00058842199TRLO0 115 89.50 XLON 15:56:02 00058844065TRLO0 2746 89.50 XLON 15:56:02 00058844066TRLO0 1854 89.50 XLON 16:10:53 00058845331TRLO0 1669 89.60 XLON 16:12:16 00058845444TRLO0 1975 89.60 XLON 16:15:33 00058845696TRLO0 57 89.60 XLON 16:15:35 00058845697TRLO0 64 89.60 XLON 16:15:35 00058845698TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

