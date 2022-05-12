Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
12.05.22
08:01 Uhr
1,024 Euro
-0,040
-3,76 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0381,06409:29
Dow Jones News
12.05.2022 | 08:31
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     75,000 
                            EUR1.050 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.898 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.034     GBP0.886 
 
                                    GBP0.893553 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.046294

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 706,446,073 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1237       1.046         XDUB      08:11:59      00058815534TRLO0 
6281       1.042         XDUB      08:15:01      00058815697TRLO0 
5878       1.038         XDUB      08:27:14      00058816722TRLO0 
3212       1.036         XDUB      08:32:24      00058817198TRLO0 
2279       1.036         XDUB      08:32:24      00058817199TRLO0 
501       1.044         XDUB      08:57:28      00058818735TRLO0 
2376       1.044         XDUB      08:57:28      00058818736TRLO0 
1366       1.044         XDUB      08:57:39      00058818745TRLO0 
1764       1.044         XDUB      08:57:39      00058818746TRLO0 
3320       1.044         XDUB      08:57:39      00058818747TRLO0 
2000       1.044         XDUB      08:57:39      00058818748TRLO0 
3320       1.044         XDUB      09:02:29      00058819020TRLO0 
2091       1.044         XDUB      09:02:29      00058819021TRLO0 
2111       1.048         XDUB      09:41:01      00058821028TRLO0 
3354       1.048         XDUB      09:41:01      00058821029TRLO0 
2111       1.048         XDUB      09:41:01      00058821030TRLO0 
3077       1.048         XDUB      09:41:01      00058821031TRLO0 
4413       1.050         XDUB      09:56:35      00058822013TRLO0 
3826       1.050         XDUB      09:56:35      00058822014TRLO0 
5206       1.050         XDUB      11:02:14      00058825340TRLO0 
1897       1.050         XDUB      11:06:40      00058825480TRLO0 
788       1.050         XDUB      11:06:40      00058825481TRLO0 
1812       1.050         XDUB      11:06:40      00058825482TRLO0 
1372       1.050         XDUB      11:06:40      00058825483TRLO0 
5150       1.050         XDUB      11:06:40      00058825484TRLO0 
3240       1.050         XDUB      11:44:14      00058826402TRLO0 
3540       1.050         XDUB      11:44:14      00058826403TRLO0 
5377       1.050         XDUB      12:20:04      00058828057TRLO0 
583       1.050         XDUB      12:20:04      00058828058TRLO0 
196       1.050         XDUB      13:17:21      00058830543TRLO0 
410       1.050         XDUB      13:17:21      00058830544TRLO0 
4893       1.050         XDUB      13:17:21      00058830545TRLO0 
2000       1.050         XDUB      13:26:39      00058830952TRLO0 
4762       1.050         XDUB      13:26:39      00058830953TRLO0 
741       1.050         XDUB      13:26:39      00058830954TRLO0 
183       1.050         XDUB      13:26:39      00058830955TRLO0 
2652       1.050         XDUB      13:26:39      00058830956TRLO0 
5855       1.042         XDUB      13:43:18      00058832482TRLO0 
5732       1.034         XDUB      13:57:10      00058833593TRLO0 
5983       1.040         XDUB      14:17:13      00058835312TRLO0 
112       1.042         XDUB      14:37:23      00058837328TRLO0 
5679       1.042         XDUB      14:37:23      00058837329TRLO0 
2000       1.048         XDUB      14:58:38      00058839438TRLO0 
815       1.048         XDUB      15:04:38      00058840032TRLO0 
342       1.048         XDUB      15:04:38      00058840033TRLO0 
4331       1.048         XDUB      15:04:38      00058840034TRLO0 
5629       1.050         XDUB      15:13:19      00058840994TRLO0 
5568       1.050         XDUB      15:13:19      00058840995TRLO0 
2000       1.050         XDUB      15:13:19      00058840998TRLO0 
146       1.050         XDUB      15:13:19      00058840999TRLO0 
3086       1.050         XDUB      15:13:19      00058841000TRLO0 
5254       1.048         XDUB      15:33:01      00058842416TRLO0 
2000       1.048         XDUB      15:33:39      00058842443TRLO0 
2539       1.048         XDUB      15:33:39      00058842444TRLO0 
818       1.048         XDUB      15:33:39      00058842445TRLO0 
1750       1.048         XDUB      16:17:39      00058845945TRLO0 
2300       1.048         XDUB      16:17:39      00058845946TRLO0 
4600       1.048         XDUB      16:17:39      00058845947TRLO0 
2300       1.048         XDUB      16:17:39      00058845948TRLO0 
2300       1.048         XDUB      16:17:39      00058845949TRLO0 
658       1.048         XDUB      16:17:39      00058845950TRLO0 
193       1.046         XDUB      16:18:39      00058846030TRLO0 
11        1.046         XDUB      16:18:42      00058846032TRLO0 
1        1.046         XDUB      16:18:45      00058846034TRLO0 
203       1.046         XDUB      16:18:54      00058846042TRLO0 
12        1.046         XDUB      16:18:54      00058846043TRLO0 
1        1.046         XDUB      16:18:57      00058846047TRLO0 
3463       1.046         XDUB      16:20:04      00058846100TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2000       89.20         XLON      08:19:53      00058816102TRLO0 
1880       89.10         XLON      08:20:02      00058816112TRLO0 
2914       88.60         XLON      08:32:24      00058817197TRLO0 
3021       88.60         XLON      08:42:05      00058817763TRLO0 
560       89.30         XLON      08:55:18      00058818535TRLO0 
2200       89.30         XLON      08:55:26      00058818576TRLO0 
2728       89.30         XLON      08:57:28      00058818734TRLO0 
5326       89.50         XLON      09:20:57      00058819849TRLO0 
3051       89.50         XLON      09:34:17      00058820578TRLO0 
3252       89.50         XLON      09:40:51      00058821002TRLO0 
2000       89.80         XLON      09:56:35      00058822015TRLO0 
2000       89.70         XLON      10:01:14      00058822332TRLO0 
2788       89.70         XLON      11:05:42      00058825429TRLO0 
223       89.70         XLON      11:47:44      00058826504TRLO0 
272       89.70         XLON      12:20:04      00058828059TRLO0 
2706       89.70         XLON      12:37:14      00058828763TRLO0 
808       89.70         XLON      12:46:19      00058829244TRLO0 
2479       89.70         XLON      12:46:19      00058829245TRLO0 
2797       89.60         XLON      13:17:21      00058830546TRLO0 
2000       89.70         XLON      13:17:21      00058830547TRLO0 
2000       89.20         XLON      13:36:33      00058831982TRLO0 
1116       89.30         XLON      14:23:08      00058836047TRLO0 
1551       89.30         XLON      14:23:08      00058836048TRLO0 
2000       89.20         XLON      14:34:23      00058837074TRLO0 
3235       89.10         XLON      14:37:23      00058837330TRLO0 
2834       89.30         XLON      15:13:19      00058840993TRLO0 
3892       89.00         XLON      15:13:19      00058840996TRLO0 
3200       89.00         XLON      15:13:19      00058840997TRLO0 
1687       89.60         XLON      15:30:08      00058842199TRLO0 
115       89.50         XLON      15:56:02      00058844065TRLO0 
2746       89.50         XLON      15:56:02      00058844066TRLO0 
1854       89.50         XLON      16:10:53      00058845331TRLO0 
1669       89.60         XLON      16:12:16      00058845444TRLO0 
1975       89.60         XLON      16:15:33      00058845696TRLO0 
57        89.60         XLON      16:15:35      00058845697TRLO0 
64        89.60         XLON      16:15:35      00058845698TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  161109 
EQS News ID:  1350145 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350145&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.