Pressemitteilung der Multitude SE:

Multitude SE publishes Q1 2022 results

Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces unaudited results for the first three months ended 31 March 2022 ("Q1 2022").

Financial Highlights

- Revenue from continuing operations increased by EUR 1.5m compared to Q1 2021

- Doubling of revenue compared to Q1 2021 in SweepBank

- EBIT, PBT, and after-tax profit amounted to EUR 5.6m, EUR 2.5m, and EUR 2.0m

Key Figures, EUR millionQ1 2022Q1 2021Revenue53.552.0Profit before interests and taxes (EBIT)5.66.3Profit before tax2.51.5Net profit from continuing operations2.00.6Net Profit (loss)2.0(0.3)Earnings per share, basic, continuing operations (EUR)0.090.03Earnings per share, basic (EUR)0.09(0.01)

Progressive growth in portfolio size and quality

The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...