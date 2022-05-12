Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Moberg Pharma AB (publ) (70/22)

With effect from May 13, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded
on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May
23, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   MOB TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017859077              
Order book ID:  257025                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from May 13, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Moberg Pharma AB
(publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   MOB BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017859085              
Order book ID:  257026                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
