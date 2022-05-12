Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Moberg Pharma AB (publ) (70/22)

With effect from May 13, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 23, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MOB TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017859077 Order book ID: 257025 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 13, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Moberg Pharma AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MOB BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017859085 Order book ID: 257026 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB