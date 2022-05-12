Regulatory News:
(BOURSE:MLSEQ)
Sequa Petroleum has published the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on 17 June 2022 at 11:00 a.m. hours CET.
Copies of AGM documentation and Annual Reports are available to download from the Company's website at www.sequa-petroleum.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005070/en/
Contacts:
Jacob Broekhuijsen
Chief Executive Officer Sequa Petroleum N.V.
info@sequa-petroleum.com
SEQUA PETROLEUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de