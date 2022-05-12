The Hershey Company: Think You Know the Best Way to Eat a Reese's Cup? Prove it.

The world's most delicious peanut butter and chocolate treat declares May 'I Love Reese's' month in the UK and asks fans to showcase their love by sharing the unique ways they enjoy a Reese's Cup on Instagram @reesesuk for 'I Love Reese's Day' on 18th May

LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it. Whether you eat the whole Reese's Cup in one bite, stack a couple on top of each other, or strategically eat the chocolate before the peanut butter, you are winning. While the best consumption method is a heated topic of debate amongst our loyal fans, there's one fact that's undebatable: the love of Reese's Cups is a love like no other. To honor this everlasting bond and the hardworking Hershey makers behind the iconic cups, the Reese's brand has declared May 'I Love Reese's' month worldwide, giving fans yet another reason to enjoy the undeniable deliciousness of Reese's by sharing their special and sometimes quirky eating techniques on social media. Not that you needed a reason.

With an entire month of celebration, the love will reach a fevered pitch in the United Kingdom on May 18 with a special day solely dedicated to Reese's. In the lead up to the big day, we are putting out the call on digital and social media for the most creative, meticulous, and silly ways people eat their Reese's Cups to fuel the debate. So, prove it: show us how the way you eat a Reese's Cup is inarguably the best by sharing your method on Instagram @reesesuk using AnythingButOrdinary and ILoveReesesDay

"Our fans know that while there's definitely no wrong way to enjoy the undeniable magic of Reese's Cups, there's arguably the 'rightest' way," said Ahmad Nasser, Marketing Director Hershey AEMEA. "From the 'sammich' method (eating from the outer edges in) to the 'peeler' to the 'pro,' we get that the way you enjoy an iconic Reese's Cup is personal. And there's a new way to enjoy our Cups. Five Guys, The UK's favorite burger restaurant have added Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to their milkshake mix ins over the summer."

If we think you've nailed it, we may even share the spotlight on our channels, giving you plenty of bragging rights. Go ahead and let your peanut butter and chocolate obsession shine because while you may think you have the best way to eat a Reese's Cup, there's no wrong way and there will never be.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Ice Breakers, and many others.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

