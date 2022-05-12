Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Zelros, an InsurTech offering a platform for personalized recommendations, announced that Zelros' new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator for ClaimCenter is now available to users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Insurance customers crave a fast, easy claims experience. According to J.D. Power's 2021 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, the highest levels of satisfaction were the result of "claims that can be processed via a low-touch experience" for the entire claims process. Documents API, created by Zelros and powered by artificial intelligence, delivers a low-touch First Notice of Loss (FNOL) experience for claimants and claims handlers alike.

Zelros leverages unstructured data, through its Documents API, to provide recommendations that automate the FNOL process. It analyzes claims documents, and automatically creates claims based on the extracted data to save time and increase productivity for agents/advisors.

Zelros' accelerator enables claims handlers to:

Upload documents and receive the resulting data and an estimation of data accuracy without leaving ClaimCenter;

Save time and manual labor through automatically generated claims or claim drafts; and

Easily check the status of a report and receive notification when information is missing.

Documents API can extract data from a variety of documents, including smartphone pictures with poor exposure/angles and handwritten documents, allowing use of any kind of document claimants provide.

"FNOL is an essential customer touch point during the claims process," said Paul-Henri Chabrol, Chief Product Officer, Zelros. "Zelros helps improve the customer experience by transforming documents into actionable insurance recommendations. With this technology now integrated with Guidewire, claims handlers can further boost their productivity and focus more on complex claim management, leading to reduced cycle time and happier customers."

"We congratulate Zelros on the release of its ClaimCenter app," said Becky Mattick, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "We know that the length and difficulty of a customer's claims experience can heavily influence their satisfaction. Zelros' technology helps to reduce claims cycle time and manual labor for claimants and adjusters alike, allowing both parties to benefit from a streamlined FNOL."

About Zelros

Zelros, a pioneer and award-winning AI solution for InsurTech, enables insurance distributors to transform their customer experience across online and offline channels with their recommendation engine.With the customer buying behaviors rapidly changing, distributors use Zelros to stay competitive, drive higher revenue while minimizing churn by offering a proactive, personalized, omnichannel experience. Zelros also helps stay compliant with Ethical AI Programs. The world's largest insurance companies such as MAIF, BPCE Group, Groupama, Crédit Agricole, Matmut, Baloise Group, HDI, AssurOne and Simpego trust Zelros. Today the company operates in North America and Europe. Learn More and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

