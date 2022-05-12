German Bionic Systems: Smart and fully connected German Bionic Cray X exoskeleton live at Multimodal 2022 in Birmingham

AI-based exoskeleton supports heavy lifting and walking to improve overall business performance through advanced ergonomics and human augmentation

Live Cray X power suit demonstrations highlighting diverse logistics use cases at Multimodal

Dedicated German Bionic team now on the ground in UK & Ireland

AUGSBURG, Germany, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with the establishment of a dedicated local team in the UK and Ireland, German Bionic is taking part at Multimodal 2022, the nation's premier logistics and supply chain management event. The Augsburg-based robotics specialist will offer live demonstrations at its stand to highlight how its smart, fully connected Cray X power suit can be effectively deployed in logistics, intralogistics as well as any other environments where frequent heavy lifting is involved. The lightweight, waterproof exoskeleton provides up to 30 kg support per lifting movement for the lower back as well as active walking assistance for the legs. The Cray X also incorporates the unique AI-based Smart Safety Companion early warning system for ergonomics., which helps businesses to optimize their manual handling processes, protect the health of their workers, and achieve their ESG goals. Multimodal 2022 takes place in Birmingham, UK, 14-16 June 2022. The German Bionic stand is located at Booth 8061, in close vicinity to the UKWA pavilion.

"With the deployment of our exoskeleton Cray X, businesses are revolutionizing their processes and systems in all areas of logistics and intralogistics. We look forward to demonstrating the potential of the intelligent German Bionic IO platform to Multimodal visitors with our increasingly versatile use cases," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic.

Smart and sustainable: AI-based workplace safety and long-term performance gains

In the age of Industry 4.0, digitalization, connectivity and artificial intelligence are making systems grow together ever more intelligently, thereby creating the conditions for enhanced workplace safety and effectiveness. By deploying the award-winning fully connected German Bionic Cray X power suit, businesses are realizing the ideal case of humans and machines interacting seamlessly and intuitively with each other. The smart exoskeleton provides up to 30 kilograms of support per lifting movement at manual workplaces and is simultaneously integrated into the digital workflow via the German Bionic IO platform.

Visitors to the German Bionic stand at Multimodal in Birmingham will learn more about how companies can use the data collected by the Cray X in real time to make flexible adjustments to their processes. The on-site specialists will explain, for example, how the integrated AI-based Smart Safety Companion early warning system for ergonomics can prevent fatigue, incorrect posture, and poor lifting techniques, thus preventing overload-related errors and injuries. And how comprehensive reporting functions can give companies clear overviews of the effectiveness of their safety measures, thus opening up new potentials for workplace safety and business performance.

Revolutionary: First exoskeleton of its kind to support two body regions simultaneously

The latest generation of the smart exoskeleton opens new dimensions in human augmentation. "We have made the Cray X smarter, more powerful, and more versatile," says Norma Steller, CPO of German Bionic. "Smarter because we now incorporate our AI-based ergonomics early warning system - the Smart Safety Companion, more powerful because we are now using a 40 V battery platform and have completely revamped the battery management system, and more versatile because the new Cray X is also suited for outdoor use cases as it is now water and dustproof in accordance with the IP54 standard, supporting new use cases. But perhaps most revolutionary of all, our Crax X is the first exoskeleton of its kind to support two body regions at the same time: the lower back while lifting and the legs while walking."

Multimodal 2022 is the first specialist trade fair in the UK being hosted by the new German Bionic team on the ground dedicated to the UK and Ireland, running 14-16 June in Birmingham. Visitors can secure their demonstration slot at the event in advance by contacting the local German Bionic representative, Andy Bridgewater. The German Bionic stand is located at Booth 8061.

About German Bionic

German Bionic is a leading developer and manufacturer of smart power suits. Exoskeletons are human-machine systems that combine human intelligence with machine power by supporting or amplifying the wearer's movements. The Cray X from German Bionic is the world's first connected exoskeleton. Linked to the Smart Factory, it self-learns to reinforce lifting movements and prevent incorrect posture, thus becoming an intelligent link between humans and machines. In doing so, it delivers data that underscores its ability to protect the health of workers, measurably reduce the risk of accidents, and thereby make quantifiable improvements to work processes. In recognition of this innovative technology, which puts people back in the focus of Industry 4.0, German Bionic and the Cray X have received numerous awards, including the Bavarian and German Entrepreneur Awards, the Land of Ideas and Automatica Award, as well as a nomination for the prestigious Hermes Award at the Hannover Messe. German Bionic offices are located in Augsburg, Berlin, Boston, and Tokyo.

UK & Ireland representative:

Andy Bridgewater

Sales Manager UK & Ireland

+44 (0) 7946 027 568

a.bridgewater@germanbionic.com

Press contact:

Eric Eitel

Head of Communications

+49 (0) 175 338 04 53

ee@germanbionic.com

www.germanbionic.com