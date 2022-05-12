Weco's new 5.3 kWh battery can be used as a wall solution or in a stackable configuration. Up to 15 modules can be stacked without additional components, thanks to a special casing.Weco, an Italian battery manufacturer, is presenting a low-voltage storage system this week at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany. The new 5k3XP battery can be connected to either low- or high-voltage inverters, thanks to a double circuit and an integrated battery management system that works without the need to add components. "Our new battery can work in parallel as a low voltage storage system or in series to ...

