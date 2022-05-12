Gamesa Electric's new Proteus PV inverter represents an upgrade over the previous Gamesa Electric 3X series. It has an output of up to 4,700 kVA and is compatible with DC/ESS interfaces for the connection of storage energy systems.Spain's Gamesa Electric has launched a new central inverter solution with an output of 4,700 kVA. It said that the Proteus PV inverter is an upgrade over the existing Gamesa Electric 3X series. The Proteus central inverter can be deployed in four configurations and can be combined with DC-coupled storage and AC storage. It can also be used for the conditioning of electrolyzers ...

