Donnerstag, 12.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
12.05.2022 | 10:05
BluOr Bank invites to join its webinar about the upcoming public offering of their bonds

BluOr Bank's webinar will take place on May 16 at 2 PM (Latvian time).

To sign up for the webinar, please use the following link:
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7AEL0oXhTjqqbnptC7JrqQ. After
filling in the application form, you will receive a link to the webinar to your
specified e-mail. 

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of BluOr Bank,
Dmitry Ozernov, and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of BluOr Bank, Pauls
Miklasevics. During the webinar attendees will be introduced to the Bank's
financial results, its strategy and development plans, as well as the upcoming
public offering of their bonds. After the presentation attendees will have a
chance to ask their questions to the Bank's representatives. The webinar will
be held in English. 

In accordance with the Base Prospectus approved by the Financial and Capital
Market Commission, subscription for the BluOr Bank AS bonds will take place
from May 16, 2022 up to and including May 27, 2022. As part of the offering,
BluOr Bank will offer up to 7,000 unsecured subordinated bonds with a nominal
value of EUR 1,000 per bond, a maturity of 7 years, and an interest rate of 7%
per annum. Depending on the demand, the Bank will have the right to increase
the amount of offered bonds by no more than 3,000 bonds. The Bank may also
reduce the amount of the offering. 

The bonds will be publicly offered to private and institutional investors in
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The Base Prospectus allows for institutional and
private investors from selected member states of the European Economic Area and
other designated investors to be able to participate in the bond offering as
well. 

The Prospectus and Final Terms in English, as well as the translation of the
Summary of the Issue in Latvian, Estonian and Lithuanian are available
electronically on the BluOr Bank AS website (www.bluorbank.lv) in the
'Investors' section. 

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment
advice nor a proposal. The information in this announcement contains generic
forward-looking statements and the intention of BluOr Bank AS to undertake a
public offering of bonds. Any investment decision shall be made on the basis of
information that is contained in the Base Prospectus, Final Terms and the
documents attached to the prospectus. 

About BluOr Bank:

BluOr Bank's strategic priority is to finance and provide financial services to
enterprises.. 

The Bank has been working with clients in the Baltic States for over 20 years
and now provides its services across all of Europe. BluOr Bank is the sixth
largest bank in Latvia and is one of the five systemically important Latvian
banks. 

BluOr Bank is a local capital bank, whose shareholders are its founders -
Latvian entrepreneurs. The Bank's mission is based on long-term partnership and
provision of financial services to corporate clients, contributing to the
development of their businesses and the growth of their companies. 

Additional information:

Deniss Makedonskis
Head of Brokerage
BluOr Bank AS
Talr.: +371 67034219, +371 26545859
investor@bluorbank.lv
