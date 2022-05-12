Association for Financial Professionals (AFP): AFP Expands to the Middle East and Africa

The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) recently launched the Middle East and Africa Treasury Council with the goal of serving as the region's key resource and advocate for the treasury profession.

BETHESDA, Md., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announces the launch of its newly formed AFP Middle East and Africa (MEA) Treasury Advisory Council. The objective of the Council is to provide thought leadership, expertise and advocacy for the treasury and finance community for the Middle East and Africa region.

The Council is composed of corporate treasury professionals and thought leaders who are members of AFP and are interested in advancing the treasury profession within the MEA region.

Members of the AFP MEA Treasury Advisory Council include (based on alphabetical order):

-Rania Afifi, Associate Director Treasury, Misr Italia Properties, Egypt

-Mohammed Saud Al-Eid, Cash Operation Manager, Maaden, Saudi Arabia

-Gulrez Ali Sayed, Treasurer & Financial Risk Management, Saudi Cargo, Saudi Arabia

-Ahmad Al Jukka, Treasury Manager, Ras al Khaimah Stat. Gov., UAE

-Hisham Abouldahab, Group Corporate Treasurer, Almansour Automotive, Egypt

- Mideva Lumire, Head of Treasury, Unilever Tea Kenya, Kenya

-Ahmed Makhlouf, CFO, General Motors, Egypt

- Emad Galal Elmesalami, Group Finance and Treasury Director, Saudi Chemical Company Holding, Saudi Arabia

-Mina Nasif, Chief Visionary Officer, Beacon FinTrain, Egypt

- Mohamed Seddeak, Treasury and Corporate Finance Head, Nahdi Medical Co., Saudi Arabia

- Nihan Yilmazer, Regional Treasury & Finance Manager, TAV Construction, UAE/Turkey

With a mission to support AFP in its goal to be the key resource and advocate for the treasury profession within the MEA region, the Council functions as the "eyes and ears" between AFP and the MEA treasury community through activities such as sharing topics of interest and challenges that members may be facing and that AFP can support with a variety of resources.

"The AFP MEA Treasury Advisory Council is comprised of incredibly distinguished treasury professionals, who are enthusiastic and passionate about the profession," said Jim Kaitz, AFP president and CEO. "I'm so excited about what this organization can do to drive that enthusiasm for treasury, and at some point, finance, throughout the Middle East and Africa region."

