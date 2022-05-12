Aurania Resources ernannte Dr. Cristian Vallejo Geostrat S.A. zum leitenden geologischen Berater, Hannan Metals bestätigt ein neues Jahresbudget des Joint-Venture-Partners Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation JOGMEC in Höhe von 2 Millionen US$, Sibanye-Stillwater erhielt von Moody's ein höheres Kreditrating und Torq Resources machte eine spektakuläre neue Entdeckung auf seinem Eisenoxid-Kupfer-Gold-Projekt Margarita.