Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
WKN: A2PWVQ ISIN: ZAE000259701 Ticker-Symbol: 47V 
Tradegate
12.05.22
11:22 Uhr
2,580 Euro
-0,200
-7,19 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5802,62011:30
2,5602,60011:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD0,558+16,37 %
HANNAN METALS LTD0,136-9,33 %
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED2,580-7,19 %
TORQ RESOURCES INC0,510+3,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.