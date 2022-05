Aurania Resources appointed Dr. Cristian Vallejo Geostrat S.A. as senior geological consultant, Hannan Metals confirms a new annual budget from joint venture partner Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation JOGMEC of US$2 million, Sibanye-Stillwater received a higher credit rating from Moody's and Torq Resources made a spectacular new discovery at its Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project.