- (PLX AI) - Duerr gets two orders worth a total of over €30 million in the new automation technology business field.
- • Teamtechnik will deliver several high-performance stringer systems to a European manufacturer of solar panels
- • This is, to date, Teamtechnik's largest order in the solar technology sector
- • Meanwhile, Hekuma was awarded a contract by a medical technology group to construct fully automated production lines for single-use laboratory products
- • This project in the United States is a key reference in the world's largest medical technology market and will be executed together with Teamtechnik
