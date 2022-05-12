Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
PNE AG: Personnel change at PNE Group - Jan Messer appointed managing director of WKN GmbH

DGAP-Media / 2022-05-12 / 10:38

Press release

Personnel change at PNE Group - Jan Messer appointed managing director of WKN GmbH

- Jan Messer becomes new WKN Managing Director as of June 01, 2022

- Gabriel Meurer leaves the company as of September 30, 2022 Cuxhaven, 12 May 2022 - PNE AG strengthens the management of WKN GmbH and has appointed Jan Messer as new Managing Director of WKN GmbH as of June 01, 2022. Until the current Managing Director Gabriel Meurer retires on 30 September 2022, both will manage WKN GmbH together with Roland Stanze on equal terms.

"With Jan Messer, we have found an excellent internal candidate for this high-profile position, who stands both for continuity and generational change at the same time. As PNE Group continues to develop into a clean energy solutions provider, this also opens up exciting opportunities for employees," said Markus Lesser, Chairman of the Board of Management of PNE AG. "The smooth transition from one managing director to the next is ideal to seamlessly continue the successful course our company has taken," Lesser added.

Lawyer Jan Messer has been successfully working for PNE AG since 2014. He then took over full responsibility for the legal department in 2015. Gabriel Meurer has served as Managing Director of the WKN Group within PNE since 2016. Until the end of September 2022, Jan Messer and Gabriel Meurer will exercise the WKN management together with Roland Stanze. Jan Messer will also remain Head of Legal & Compliance of the PNE Group. About the PNE Group The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to wind energy, the company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. PNE is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

Contacts for enquiries 

PNE AG 
Rainer Heinsohn         PNE AG 
Corporate Communications     Christopher Rodler 
Phone: +49 (0) 4721 718 453   Investor Relations 
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373    Phone: +49 (0) 4087 933 114 
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com  Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 
                 Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com 
PNE AG 
Meike Wulfers 
Corporate Communications 
Tel: +49 (0) 151 - 559 6867 50 
Fax: +49 (0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 9351 
Meike.Wulfers(at)pne-ag.com End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: PNE AG Key word(s): Energy

2022-05-12 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   PNE AG 
       Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 
       27472 Cuxhaven 
       Germany 
Phone:    04721 / 718 - 06 
Fax:     04721 / 718 - 200 
E-mail:    info@pne-ag.com 
Internet:   http://www.pne-ag.com 
ISIN:     DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, 
WKN:     A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, 
Listed:    Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
       Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1350997 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1350997 2022-05-12

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350997&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2022 04:38 ET (08:38 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
