PNE AG: Personnel change at PNE Group - Jan Messer appointed managing director of WKN GmbH

- Jan Messer becomes new WKN Managing Director as of June 01, 2022

- Gabriel Meurer leaves the company as of September 30, 2022 Cuxhaven, 12 May 2022 - PNE AG strengthens the management of WKN GmbH and has appointed Jan Messer as new Managing Director of WKN GmbH as of June 01, 2022. Until the current Managing Director Gabriel Meurer retires on 30 September 2022, both will manage WKN GmbH together with Roland Stanze on equal terms.

"With Jan Messer, we have found an excellent internal candidate for this high-profile position, who stands both for continuity and generational change at the same time. As PNE Group continues to develop into a clean energy solutions provider, this also opens up exciting opportunities for employees," said Markus Lesser, Chairman of the Board of Management of PNE AG. "The smooth transition from one managing director to the next is ideal to seamlessly continue the successful course our company has taken," Lesser added.

Lawyer Jan Messer has been successfully working for PNE AG since 2014. He then took over full responsibility for the legal department in 2015. Gabriel Meurer has served as Managing Director of the WKN Group within PNE since 2016. Until the end of September 2022, Jan Messer and Gabriel Meurer will exercise the WKN management together with Roland Stanze. Jan Messer will also remain Head of Legal & Compliance of the PNE Group. About the PNE Group The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to wind energy, the company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. PNE is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

Contacts for enquiries

PNE AG Rainer Heinsohn PNE AG Corporate Communications Christopher Rodler Phone: +49 (0) 4721 718 453 Investor Relations Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Phone: +49 (0) 4087 933 114 Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com PNE AG Meike Wulfers Corporate Communications Tel: +49 (0) 151 - 559 6867 50 Fax: +49 (0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 9351 Meike.Wulfers(at)pne-ag.com End of Media Release

