The "Europe Lawn Mower Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the European lawn mower market is estimated to witness significant market growth with 6.58% CAGR.

The lawn mower industry in Europe is observing a trend towards simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems due to higher penetration of smart technologies across the region. Europe lawn mower market is segmented into eight major countries including Germany, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Italy and Switzerland.

Among these countries, Germany is estimated to register higher market share by 2027. In Germany, several sports events are lined up for 2022 which are estimated to push the demand for autonomous robotic lawn mowers. For example, indoor field hockey is scheduled in January 2022 in Hamburg which is anticipated to drive the demands for lawn mowers. On the other hand, United Kingdom is estimated to be the fastest growing country in Europe. United Kingdom government aims to focus on sustainability of the environment by offering plans for clean energy and reducing carbon emissions. This factor is expected to provide growth opportunities to robotic lawn mower market as they are more energy efficient compared to traditional lawn mowers.

According to the report, Europe lawn mower market is segmented into four end user types that include residential, professional landscaping services, golf courses and government. Among these end users, residential segment is anticipated to acquire more than 60% of market share during the forecast period. Higher penetration of technology enabled devices in household application is driving the growth for lawn mowers in residential segment.

On the other hand, there are more than 7000 golf courses in Europe region. These golf courses are constantly creating higher demands for lawn mowers for the maintenance. Depending on that, golf course end user is estimated to have prominent market growth by 2027. Based on the fuel type, gas-powered lawn mowers are anticipated to have higher market share during the forecast period followed by manual-powered lawn mower. However, increasing carbon emissions and pollution due to gas-powered lawn mowers, Europe government is initiating appropriate regulations for the use of lawn mowers. Electric lawn mower is estimated to have significant market growth because they are eco-friendly and energy efficient machines.

Further, Europe lawn mower market is segregated into three drive types including all-wheel drive (AWD), front-wheel drive (FWD) and rear-wheel drive (RWD). Among these drive types, rear-wheel drive type is estimated to have higher market share by holding more than 68% during the forecast period. Due to convenience and easy maneuver provided by this type, it is witnessing rapid adoption in Europe region. Based on the blade type, Europe lawn mower market is segregated into four types such as cylindrical blade, standard blade, mulching blade and lifting blade. Among these types, standard blade is projected to have maximum market share by 2027. It is more of a basic or traditional mechanism to cut /mow grass. However, due to higher efficiency and productivity of mulching blade, it is estimated to have inclined market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 on Europe Lawn Mower Market:

The Covid-19 pandemic had higher impact on various countries in Europe region, causing an enormous effect on the lives of people and community. It became a significant threat to trade, economy and finance. Covid-19 outbreak halted the production of many components of lawn mowers due to lockdown. However, reopening of companies with full-scale capabilities for lawn mowers is expected to register increasing market growth. Lockdown situations and work from home conditions have resulted into boosting the consumer demands for efficient gardening equipments such as lawn mowers in Europe.

Major Companies present in the market:

Husqvarna Group, Kubota Corporation., Robert Bosch GmbH, Honda Motor Co., Limited, Deere Company, Techtronic Industries Co. Limited, The Toro Company, Stanley Black Decker, Inc., Textron Inc. Andreas Stihl AG Co. KG, Briggs Stratton, LLC., Makita Corporation, Ariens Company, Troy-Bilt LLC, MTD Products Inc, Stigas.p.a, Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd., Robomow Friendly House, Ego Power+

