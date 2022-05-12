- (PLX AI) - Vossloh Outlook FY EBITDA margin 11.5-13.5%, down from 13-14% previously.
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 6-8%, down from 7.5-8.5% previously
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 950-1,050 million, up from EUR 925-1,000 million
- • Says the portion of price increases that cannot be passed on or can only be passed on with a delay will weigh on the Vossloh Group's EBIT
- • Says higher sales contributions compared to the original forecast are expected in the Core Components division in particular
