Panacea Life Sciences, Inc: Panacea Life Sciences Adds Vegan Softgel Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet the Growing Demand for Clean, Natural Alternatives to Animal Derivatives

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), ("Panacea" or the "Company"), a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid research and certified GMP manufacturing company is pleased to introduce their new vegan softgel manufacturing capabilities for Panacea CBD products and private label and nutraceutical partners.

Using proprietary technology and two plus years of research and development, Panacea has successfully mass-produced vegan softgels. As an alternative to using bovine (an animal byproduct), vegan softgels are made from plant-based ingredients which provides a cleaner, more natural, and animal-free product. Panacea's vegan softgel option is made from tapioca starch derived from the root of the cassava plant and is non-GMO Project verified. The capability of a vegan softgel option is an ideal way to expand a manufacturer's product portfolio. In addition, the vegan softgel formulation provides superior stability which exceeds that of animal (bovine) gelatin and satisfies the vegetarian and vegan requirements of a large consumer base.

With two softgel lines that are able to produce over 1 million softgels per day (in a multitude of sizes), Panacea Life Sciences has proprietarily engineered equipment which manufactures vegan softgels more efficiently, and in turn, makes it more cost effective for clients. Compared to other delivery forms, vegan softgels have many favorable features:

Vegan

Provide rapid delivery

Enhanced absorption

No odor or taste concern

No sweeteners necessary

"Panacea vegan softgels meet many clean label standards requested by Panacea customers and helps our contract manufacturing customers create product differentiation in the highly competitive CBD and Nutraceutical markets" comments Nick Cavarra, Panacea's EVP of Sales and Marketing.

Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. will be attending the White Label World Expo in Las Vegas on May 25th and 26th. Find them at booth #5083 or visit panacealife.com for more information.

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a seed to sale cannabinoid manufacturer and research company that produces purposeful, natural medicine for consumers and pets. Panacea sells softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals. If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit www.panacealife.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the effectiveness of CBD and other cannabinoids improving the lives of people and pets. You can identify forward-looking statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks arising from supply chain disruptions on our ability to obtain raw materials as well as similar problems with our vendors, the impact of the pandemic including new variants on the national and global economy, the impact on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the global economy, lack of available funding at sufficient levels to meet our working capital needs, competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints, including the need for FDA approval under certain circumstances; and changes in technology and methods of marketing; as well as those risks and uncertainties described by us in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Nick Cavarra

Nick.Cavarra@panacealife.com

SOURCE: Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700834/Panacea-Life-Sciences-Adds-Vegan-Softgel-Manufacturing-Capabilities-to-Meet-the-Growing-Demand-for-Clean-Natural-Alternatives-to-Animal-Derivatives