Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
WKN: A0MNUY ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 Ticker-Symbol: TSN 
Frankfurt
12.05.22
08:05 Uhr
0,171 Euro
+0,024
+16,33 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.05.2022 | 11:49
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alina Holdings PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 12-May-2022 / 10:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B1VS7G47

Issuer Name

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Peter Gyllenhammar AB

City of registered office (if applicable)

Stockholm

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Sweden

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

11-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 28.160000       0.000000            28.160000   6391223 
or reached 
Position of previous      27.970000       0.000000            27.970000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B1VS7G47       6391223                      28.160000 
Sub Total 8.A       6391223                      28.160000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Mr. Peter   Peter 
Gyllenhammar Gyllenhammar 0.000000          0.000000                0.000000% 
       AB 
Mr. Peter   Bronsstädet 26.940000          0.000000                26.940000% 
Gyllenhammar AB 
Mr. Peter   Browallia AB 1.220000          0.000000                1.220000% 
Gyllenhammar

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

2022-05-12

13. Place Of Completion

Stockholm, Sweden

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1VS7G47 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     ALNA 
LEI Code:   213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 
Sequence No.: 161364 
EQS News ID:  1351027 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351027&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2022 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
