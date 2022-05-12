DJ Alina Holdings PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B1VS7G47

Issuer Name

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Peter Gyllenhammar AB

City of registered office (if applicable)

Stockholm

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Sweden

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

11-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 28.160000 0.000000 28.160000 6391223 or reached Position of previous 27.970000 0.000000 27.970000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B1VS7G47 6391223 28.160000 Sub Total 8.A 6391223 28.160000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Mr. Peter Peter Gyllenhammar Gyllenhammar 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% AB Mr. Peter Bronsstädet 26.940000 0.000000 26.940000% Gyllenhammar AB Mr. Peter Browallia AB 1.220000 0.000000 1.220000% Gyllenhammar

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

2022-05-12

13. Place Of Completion

Stockholm, Sweden

