MIRRIAD ADVERTISING

Mirriad is making significant progress in building partnerships on the content supply side and with blue-chip advertisers and agencies, particularly in the important North American market. Newly defined KPIs will help clarify further headway here. Technical development continues to focus on offering full programmatic delivery, which is key to Mirriad's innovative advertising solution becoming totally assimilated into the ecosystem. FY21 results were as flagged in February's trading update, with year-end net cash of £24.5m. We reinstate illustrative forecasts, remaining cautious on our assumptions of the speed of industry adoption.

