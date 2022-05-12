Alison Holland, Medable's Head of Decentralized Trials, to Take Part in Event's "Clinical Trials Regulations: What Have We Learned From COVID?" Panel Session

Medable Inc., the leading software provider for patient-centered clinical trials, today announced that Alison Holland, Medable's Head of Decentralized Trials, will participate in the Prix Galien UK 2022 Forum Awards Ceremony. As a panelist, Holland will discuss key learnings about clinical trials from the COVID-19 pandemic alongside the following panelists:

Prof Sir Martin Landray, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Oxford University

Dr. Christopher Corsico, Global Head of Development at GSK

Dame June Raine, CEO of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA)

Prof Sir Mene Pangalos, EVP President Biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca.

"The pandemic has transformed the industry's views on clinical trial execution, demonstrating how trial design, regulatory flexibilities and use of real-world evidence can reimagine the research and development process," said Holland. "During the height of COVID, we saw how existing clinical trials went more remote and more digital, making it clear that clinical trial flexibility is essential for the future of medicine. This work is the core of our mission at Medable, and I look forward to discussing how we can prepare for the future with my fellow panelists."

"Clinical Trials Regulations: What Have We Learned From COVID?" is the first panel at the Prix Galien UK 2022 Forum. Session panelists will discuss how the life sciences community can apply learnings from COVID-19 on clinical trial conduct, regulatory flexibility, and use of real-world evidence to improve biopharmaceutical research. This panel will take place in London on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 2:00-2:50 PM BST.

As the United Kingdom's most prestigious award for innovation in life sciences, the Prix Galien UK 2022 Forum hosts a series of topical issue panels to highlight cutting-edge medicines and technologies. In 2021, Medable was selected as a Prix Galien Best Digital Health Solution nominee for its Decentralized Clinical Trials Platform.

Medable's participation at the 2022 Prix Galien UK Forum Awards Ceremony follows several recent announcements around the company's momentum within the sector. Earlier this month, Medable was selected to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, a collective of the most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model disruption. The company was also recently named an honoree in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas 2022 list, including as a finalist for the award's "Software" category.

About Medable: Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company's digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention, and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data, and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites, and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience, and outcomes. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About the Galien Foundation: The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

