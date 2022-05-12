Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - Aguila Copper Corp. (TSXV: AGL) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("Aguila" or the "Company") announces that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Aguila's management team invite current shareholders, potential investors, analysts, brokers, and interested parties to visit booth #309 to discuss the Company's recent activities, including updates on the Company's recent geophysical surveys at the Cora and Lida projects.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Aguila Copper Corp (TSXV: AGL) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

Aguila Copper Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. Aguila is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Lida Project in Nevada, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

For further information, please contact:

aguilacopper.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

info@aguilacopper.com

