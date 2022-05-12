Charah Solutions, Inc.: Charah Solutions Receives Crystal Eagle Excellence in Safety Award from Coalition for Construction Safety

Company Recognized with Top Prize for Exceptional Safety Culture and Innovative Processes to Keep Its Employees Safe

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry, today announced that it has received the prestigious Crystal Eagle Excellence in Safety Award from the Coalition for Construction Safety (CCS) during that organization's 29th Anniversary and Awards Celebration, held on April 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN.

Charah Solutions was unanimously selected by the CCS judges as the Excellence in Safety Award winner based on the Company's many innovative techniques and programs to keep its employees safe. Charah Solutions was one of seventeen companies that participated in the CCS Excellence in Safety Program award submission process and was selected by the program's judges as one of the top five safety programs recognized with a Safety Leader Award. Out of these finalists, the judges awarded Charah Solutions the top Crystal Eagle Excellence in Safety Award.

CCS is dedicated to the elimination of construction and facilities maintenance jobsite injuries and illnesses with the ultimate objective of returning construction and maintenance workers home to their families, friends, and communities free from harm. Each year, the CCS Awards Program recognizes companies and individuals for their outstanding safety efforts and for their commitment to the CCS mission of sending construction and facilities maintenance workers home safely every day. The Excellence in Safety Award, better known as the Crystal Eagle, recognizes the CCS member company that has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to safety and is the highest honor that CCS bestows on a company. A panel of industry experts serve as judges and unanimously select the winners.

Charah Solutions is an industry-leader in safety excellence with a 2021 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.32 with no lost time injuries and an impressive three-year average Experience Modification Rate (EMR) of less than 0.62.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the CCS in recognition of our team's safety achievements and our uncompromising commitment to keep our workplaces and employees safe," said Scott Sewell, President and CEO of Charah Solutions. "At Charah Solutions, Safety is a core value and integral to our culture. We take every measure to ensure that we all perform daily at the highest safety standards."

Pictured: CCS Chairman Craig Faulkner, Corteva Agriscience; Leroy Brock, Charah Solutions Director of Safety; Paige Riley, CCS Association Manager and Marcy Watson, CCS Executive Director

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With more than 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects of sustainably managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. Charah Solutions also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, structural fill projects, powerplant remediation, and site redevelopment. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, Charah Solutions is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit www.charah.com or download our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at charah.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

###

Investor Contacts

Roger Shannon

Charah Solutions

(502) 245-1353

ir@charah.com

Caldwell Bailey

ICR, Inc.

(646) 677-1894

Caldwell.Bailey@icrinc.com



Media Contact

Brad Mercer

PriceWeber Marketing

(502) 777-3308

media@charah.com

SOURCE: Charah Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700987/Charah-Solutions-Receives-Crystal-Eagle-Excellence-in-Safety-Award-from-Coalition-for-Construction-Safety