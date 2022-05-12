Portable Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulators Market To Reach $479.9 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market was valued at $148.6 million in 2021, and it is expected to propel at a 13.9% CAGR and reach $479.9 million by 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

This has mainly to do with the rising awareness of the learning based on simulation, implementation of laparoscopic simulation systems, fast digitization of the healthcare industry, technological developments in portable MIS simulators, and rising demand for minimally invasive treatments, which are quick and less painful and have a shorter recovery period.

The largest share in the portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market was held by the endoscopic category in 2021. The rising prevalence of intestinal disorders is resulting in the increasing demand for minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries. The main reasons are their economical nature and faster recovery as opposed to conventional surgeries.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/portable-minimally-invasive-surgery-simulators-mis-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Portable Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulators Market Report

Medical training centers are likely to propel with the highest CAGR in the coming years. This can be credited to the snowballing demand for simulation-based training because of the shortage of professionals.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on the safety of patients has decreased the training experience for apprentice surgeons in the operation theater. Accordingly, to satisfy the need for appropriate skill development, medical training centers are swiftly integrating portable MIS simulators into their training module.

The share of the North American portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market was the largest, at 30.5%, in 2021. This was mainly because of the early adoption of innovative technologies by the stalwarts of the industry and end users.

Other than this, the major factors responsible for the growth of the market are the extensive collaborations among market players and growing expenditure on healthcare.

There are various technological advancements in the medical field that are fueling the demand for simulation. Several technologically advanced products let students and doctors obtain or improve their skills with the usage of AR, robotics, and AI.

In the recent past, VR trainers have been familiarized with skill development in minimally invasive techniques. The specific hand-eye coordination and the needed psychomotor skills for MISs can be learned with the use of VR simulation techniques.

Browse detailed report on Global Portable Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulators Market Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030

Simulation-based learning helps in converting knowledge into practice, gathering quantifiable data on students and patients, and increasing safety for doctors and patients. Because of this and the increasing prevalence of injuries during surgeries, the portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market has been growing. The WHO states that risky surgical care procedures lead to complications in around 25% of the patients. Nearly 7 million surgical patients suffer from major problems, 1 million of whom die during or immediately after surgery.

Major market players are involved in partnerships and collaborations to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, VirtaMed AG and Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. declared their partnership in February 2022 for developing a VR simulator program to help in surgical skills training for the Hominis Surgical System. Other players include CATHI GmbH, Laparo Sp. z.o.o., eoSurgical Ltd., MEDICAL-X, Mentice AB, Inovus Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Surgical Science Sweden AB, 3-Dmed, and CAE Inc.

Portable MIS Simulators Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Endoscopic

Flexible



Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy simulators





Bronchoscopy simulators





Colonoscopy simulators





Rhinoscopy simulators



Rigid



Laparoscopy simulators





Urology simulators





Gynecology simulators





Arthroscopy simulators

Cardiac

By End User

Academic Institutes

Medical Training Centers

Hospitals

Surgical Clinics

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and U.A.E.



Saudi Arabia

Browse Other Related Reports

Global Surgical Robots Market Size and Demand Forecast Report

Global Surgical Simulation Market Size and Demand Forecast Report

Global Endoscope Market Size and Demand Forecast Report

Global Surgical Navigation System Market Size and Demand Forecast Report

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg