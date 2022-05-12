The "France Wealth Management HNW Investors 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sizes the opportunity that the French wealth market offers and analyzes the investing preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of French HNW investors.

The French HNW segment is characterized by a growing proportion of family business owners. A diversified market such as this requires wealth management services focused on HNW inheritor and earned income populations.

French HNW investors have mainly sourced their wealth from earned income and entrepreneurship. While the largest chunk of HNW wealth is held via advisory mandates, demand for robo-advice is forecast to rise.

Scope

Expats constitute 13.8% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.

Robo-advice accounts for just 4.5% of the French HNW portfolio. The market for robo-advisory services is at a very nascent stage of development in the HNW space in France, with a limited number of wealth managers offering this service.

French HNW individuals spread their investments in line with the European average, with bonds, equities, and property dominating.

The average French HNW investor offshores 42.5% of their wealth abroad. This proportion is expected to strongly increase over the next 12 months, indicating indicates that many HNW investors are uncertain about the country's economic recovery and are willing to look for investment avenues in other markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Demographics

Expats

Investment Style Preferences

Asset Allocation Preferences

Offshore Investment Preferences

Products and Services

Appendix

