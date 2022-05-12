ScotGems Plc - Company update

ScotGems PLC

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

12 May 2022

Company update

On 9 March 2022, the Board of ScotGems PLC (the "Company") announced that it had received notice to terminate the Alternative Investment Fund Management Agreement dated 2 June 2017 from First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited, the Company's current AIFM.

The Board has considered carefully the future of the Company including reviewing a number of proposals made to the Board and consulting with the Company's largest shareholders. Throughout this process the Board has taken into account the size of the Company, the discount at which the Company's shares trade relative to net asset value and the limited liquidity in the Company's shares.

The Board wants to ensure that all shareholders have an opportunity to consider the future of the Company. Accordingly, it will shortly convene a general meeting to consider an ordinary resolution on whether the Company should continue. The Board intends to continue consulting with shareholders and will give its recommendation on the future of the Company prior to the continuation vote. The Board has been considering all options for the future of the Company, including a straightforward winding up.

A further update will be provided in the next few weeks.

