Q3 FY2022

50.7% Year on Year Revenue Growth to £169.2 million

50.9% Revenue Growth at Constant Currency

IFRS diluted EPS £0.35 compared to £0.23 in the prior year comparative period

Adjusted diluted EPS £0.48 compared to £0.34 in the prior year comparative period

Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company") a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year ("Q3 FY2022").

"Strong revenue growth for Endava this quarter is underpinned by a very favourable business environment, with demand for our digital acceleration services strong across all regions and verticals," said John Cotterell, Endava CEO. "Endava delivers leading edge innovative projects to drive new growth and customer experiences. Endava's ability to support clients from ideation to production differentiates us as an attractive strategic partner, leading to a revenue increase of 50.9% in constant currency for Q3FY2022 driven by both the expansion of work with existing clients and the acquisition of new ones this quarter."

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for Q3 FY2022 was £169.2 million, an increase of 50.7% compared to £112.3 million in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure) was 50.9% for Q3 FY2022, compared to 23.8% in the same period in the prior year.

Profit before tax for Q3 FY2022 was £25.9 million, compared to £16.5 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure) for Q3 FY2022 was £34.2 million, compared to £23.9 million in the same period in the prior year, or 20.2% of revenue, compared to 21.3% of revenue in the same period in the prior year.

Profit for the period was £20.1 million in Q3 FY2022, resulting in a diluted EPS of £0.35, compared to profit of £13.0 million and diluted EPS of £0.23 in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure) was £27.9 million in Q3 FY2022, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure) of £0.48, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £19.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.34 in the same period in the prior year.

CASH FLOW:

Net cash from operating activities was £18.7 million in Q3 FY2022, compared to £11.6 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure) was £16.1 million in Q3 FY2022, compared to £10.2 million in the same period in the prior year.

At March 31, 2022, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £120.4 million, compared to £69.9 million at June 30, 2021.

OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022:

Headcount reached 11,001 at March 31, 2022, with 9,851 average operational employees in Q3 FY2022, compared to a headcount of 8,127 at March 31, 2021 and 7,068 average operational employees in the same quarter of the prior year.

Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve months basis was 118 at March 31, 2022, compared to 81 at March 31, 2021.

Top 10 clients accounted for 35% of revenue in Q3 FY2022, compared to 36% in the same period in the prior year.

By geographic region, 33% of revenue was generated in North America, 21% was generated in Europe, 43% was generated in the United Kingdom and 3% was generated in the rest of the world in Q3 FY2022. This compares to 29% in North America, 25% in Europe, 43% in the United Kingdom and 3% in the rest of the world in the same period in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 51% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in Q3 FY2022. This compares to 53% from Payments and Financial Services, 27% from TMT and 20% from Other in the same period in the prior year.

UPDATES ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS CONSIDERATIONS:

As previously reported, in late February 2022, Russian military forces launched significant military action against Ukraine (the "Russia-Ukraine crisis"). As of the date of this report, the Russia-Ukraine crisis has not had a material impact on Endava's financial results. Endava generates no revenue from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, and none of its employees are located in these countries. In fact, over 75% of the Group's European staff is based in countries that are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). As of March 31, 2022, Endava had approximately 1,200 employees based in Moldova, a neighboring country of Ukraine, and approximately 9% of its revenue is derived from teams located in Moldova. Endava currently believes its business in Moldova has not been impacted by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and there has been no sign of decline in productivity in that country. If the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine were to spread to Moldova, Endava has contingency plans in place and would assist its employees in relocating to neighboring countries, a process made easier by the fact that management believes a majority of the employees based in Moldova have a passport from a European Union country. As of the date of this report, clients have generally expressed support for Endava's employees in Moldova, and the Company has not experienced withdrawn or reduced teams as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In addition, Endava has received queries from prospective clients as they intend to reduce their exposure to delivery teams located in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, and it is reviewing such business opportunities.

OUTLOOK:

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022:

Endava expects revenues will be in the range £177.0 million to £179.0 million, representing constant currency revenue growth of between 29.0% and 31.0%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.48 to £0.49 per share.

Full Fiscal Year 2022:

Endava expects revenues will be in the range of £652.0 million to £654.0 million, representing constant currency growth of between 46.0% and 46.5%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £1.91 to £1.92 per share.

This above guidance for Q4 Fiscal Year 2022 and the Full Fiscal Year 2022 assumes the exchange rates at the end of April (when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.26 US Dollar and 1.19 Euro).

Endava is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for IFRS diluted EPS for Q4 FY2022 or FY2022 because of the unreasonable effort of estimating on a forward-looking basis certain items that are excluded from adjusted diluted EPS, including, for example, share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant. Endava is also not able, at this time, to reconcile to an outlook for revenue growth not at constant currency because of the unreasonable effort of estimating foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant, on a forward-looking basis.

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 am EST today, May 12, 2022, to review its Q3 FY2022 results. To participate in Endava's Q3 FY2022 earnings conference call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time (888) 330-2391 or (240) 789-2702 for international participants, Conference ID 8763704.

Investors may listen to the call on Endava's Investor Relations website at http://investors.Endava.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until Friday, May 27, 2022.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of March 31, 2022, 11,001 Endavans served clients from locations in Australia, North America, Singapore and Western Europe and delivery centres in Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

To supplement Endava's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Balance Sheets and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance. These measures include: revenue growth rate at constant currency, revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of Endava Technology SRL, also referred to as "the Worldpay Captive" to Worldpay on August 31, 2019, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.

Revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of the Worldpay Captive is revenue growth at constant currency adjusted to exclude the impact of the sale of the Worldpay Captive.

Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, all of which are non-cash items. Adjusted PBT margin is Adjusted PBT as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT together with the tax impact of these adjustments.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.

Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible).

Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Investors should review the reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "may," "will", and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding Endava's projected financial performance for the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2022 and the full fiscal year 2022. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava's business, results of operations and financial condition may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis or if general economic conditions in Europe, the United States or the global economy worsen; Endava's ability to manage its rapid growth or achieve anticipated growth; Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava's ability to maintain favourable pricing and utilisation rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; Endava's ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's ability to collect on billed and unbilled receivables from clients; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's ability to remediate the identified material weaknesses and maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, and Endava's future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 28, 2021, as updated in Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K with the SEC on March 30, 2022. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Nine Months Ended

March 31 Three Months Ended

March 31 2022 2021(1) 2022 2021(1) £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 REVENUE 474,353 312,676 169,220 112,311 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (297,384 (189,655 (108,092 (69,176 Allocated cost of sales (16,797 (14,533 (5,707 (4,621 Total cost of sales (314,181 (204,188 (113,799 (73,797 GROSS PROFIT 160,172 108,488 55,421 38,514 Selling, general and administrative expenses (89,613 (63,416 (29,989 (21,801 Net impairment losses on financial assets (1,826 (1,321 (14 1,325 OPERATING PROFIT 68,733 43,751 25,418 18,038 Net Finance income (expense) 1,155 (7,921 472 (1,541 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 69,888 35,830 25,890 16,497 Tax on profit on ordinary activities (13,834 (8,337 (5,787 (3,511 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 56,054 27,493 20,103 12,986 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 1,187 (9,512 2,715 (6,021 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 57,241 17,981 22,818 6,965 EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS): Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 56,135,980 55,081,386 56,585,768 55,581,888 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted 57,945,549 56,749,298 57,999,337 57,203,008 Basic EPS (£) 1.00 0.50 0.36 0.23 Diluted EPS (£) 0.97 0.48 0.35 0.23

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021(2) March 31, 2021(3) £'000 £'000 £'000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT Goodwill 141,621 126,142 119,135 Intangible assets 60,879 67,882 33,298 Property, plant and equipment 18,677 13,324 11,590 Lease right-of-use assets 50,780 57,193 41,927 Deferred tax assets 17,936 18,674 12,970 Financial assets 189 363 529 TOTAL 290,082 283,578 219,449 ASSETS CURRENT Trade and other receivables 159,197 118,303 109,104 Corporation tax receivable 1,636 938 1,463 Financial assets 318 563 559 Cash and cash equivalents 120,407 69,884 78,836 TOTAL 281,558 189,688 189,962 TOTAL ASSETS 571,640 473,266 409,411 LIABILITIES CURRENT Lease liabilities 11,779 13,543 12,170 Trade and other payables 88,868 78,528 65,273 Corporation tax payable 4,333 4,294 3,524 Contingent consideration 4,014 5,718 1,082 Deferred consideration 6,987 673 2,742 TOTAL 115,981 102,756 84,791 LIABILITIES NON CURRENT Lease liabilities 44,036 50,142 34,561 Contingent consideration 3,995 1,794 Deferred tax liabilities 8,437 10,124 5,263 Deferred consideration 3,992 9,370 7,501 Other liabilities 191 205 153 TOTAL 60,651 69,841 49,272 EQUITY Share capital 1,134 1,114 1,114 Share premium 7,605 247 230 Merger relief reserve 30,003 30,003 30,003 Retained earnings 367,328 283,059 257,485 Other reserves (10,907 (13,599 (13,329 Investment in own shares (155 (155 (155 TOTAL 395,008 300,669 275,348 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 571,640 473,266 409,411

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended

March 31 Three Months Ended

March 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit for the period 56,054 27,493 20,103 12,986 Income tax charge 13,834 8,337 5,787 3,511 Non-cash adjustments 46,228 39,088 13,258 11,602 Tax paid (9,187 (788 (3,486 (140 UK research and development credit received 2,930 1,619 Net changes in working capital (33,322 (23,626 (16,926 (18,027 Net cash from operating activities 73,607 53,434 18,736 11,551 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (10,195 (3,752 (2,797 (1,408 Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets 241 150 70 42 Acquisition of subsidiaries, consideration in cash (10,711 (65,942 (10,100 (13,810 Cash and cash equivalents acquired with subsidiaries 576 2,722 576 1,119 Interest received 65 76 45 23 Net cash used in investing activities (20,024 (66,746 (12,206 (14,034 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sublease 418 424 141 135 Repayment of lease liabilities (10,468 (8,442 (3,345 (2,696 Interest paid (695 (674 (220 (230 Grant received 90 267 47 47 Issue of shares 7,366 9 3,067 Net cash from financing activities (3,289 (8,416 (310 (2,744 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 50,294 (21,728 6,220 (5,227 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 69,884 101,327 114,176 84,221 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 229 (763 11 (158 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 120,407 78,836 120,407 78,836

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY:

Nine Months ended

March 31 Three Months ended

March 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS 51.7 20.0 50.7 21.8 Foreign exchange rates impact 3.1 0.9 0.2 2.0 REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY INCLUDING WORLDPAY CAPTIVE 54.8 20.9 50.9 23.8 Impact of Worldpay Captive 1.0 PRO-FORMA REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FOR THE SALE OF THE WORLDPAY CAPTIVE 54.8 21.9 50.9 23.8

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD:

Nine Months Ended

March 31 Three Months Ended

March 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 69,888 35,830 25,890 16,497 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 27,542 17,518 6,626 5,622 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 7,746 3,345 2,805 1,065 Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net (3,159 6,031 (1,099 727 Total adjustments 32,129 26,894 8,332 7,414 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 102,017 62,724 34,222 23,911 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 56,054 27,493 20,103 12,986 Adjustments: Adjustments to profit before tax 32,129 26,894 8,332 7,414 Tax impact of adjustments (5,485 (4,083 (508 (1,117 ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 82,698 50,304 27,927 19,283 Diluted EPS (£) 0.97 0.48 0.35 0.23 Adjusted diluted EPS (£) 1.43 0.89 0.48 0.34

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Nine Months Ended

March 31 Three Months Ended

March 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net cash from operating activities 73,607 53,434 18,736 11,551 Adjustments: Grant received 90 267 47 47 Purchases of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (9,954 (3,602 (2,727 (1,366 Adjusted Free cash flow 63,743 50,099 16,056 10,232

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

Nine Months Ended

March 31 Three Months Ended

March 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 17,020 10,513 4,345 3,449 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,522 7,005 2,281 2,173 Total 27,542 17,518 6,626 5,622

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION

Nine Months Ended

March 31 Three Months Ended

March 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 12,171 11,341 4,147 3,478 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,554 5,147 3,392 1,579 Total 21,725 16,488 7,539 5,057

EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS AND REVENUE SPLIT

Nine Months Ended

March 31 Three Months Ended

March 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Closing number of total employees (including directors) 11,001 8,127 11,001 8,127 Average operational employees 9,167 6,634 9,851 7,068 Top 10 customers % 35 37 35 36 Number of clients with £1m of revenue (rolling 12 months) 118 81 118 81 Geographic split of revenue % North America 35 29 33 29 Europe 21 26 21 25 UK 41 42 43 43 Rest of World (RoW) 3 3 3 3 Industry vertical split of revenue % Payments and Financial Services 51 50 51 53 TMT 25 28 25 27 Other 24 22 24 20

FOOTNOTES

(1) The presentation of the income statement has been changed to separately disclose the net impairment losses on financial assets on the face of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (refer to Note 3C of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 for details).

(2) The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of 30 June 2021 has been revised to include the impact to the provisional amounts recognised related to the acquisition of Five and Levvel, as the acquisition accounting was finalised during the measurement period.

(3) The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of 31 March 2021 has been revised to include the impact to the provisional amounts recognised related to the acquisition of Five, as the acquisition accounting was finalised during the measurement period.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005967/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Endava Plc

Laurence Madsen, Investor Relations Manager

Investors@endava.com