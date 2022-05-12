Q3 FY2022
50.7% Year on Year Revenue Growth to £169.2 million
50.9% Revenue Growth at Constant Currency
IFRS diluted EPS £0.35 compared to £0.23 in the prior year comparative period
Adjusted diluted EPS £0.48 compared to £0.34 in the prior year comparative period
Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company") a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year ("Q3 FY2022").
"Strong revenue growth for Endava this quarter is underpinned by a very favourable business environment, with demand for our digital acceleration services strong across all regions and verticals," said John Cotterell, Endava CEO. "Endava delivers leading edge innovative projects to drive new growth and customer experiences. Endava's ability to support clients from ideation to production differentiates us as an attractive strategic partner, leading to a revenue increase of 50.9% in constant currency for Q3FY2022 driven by both the expansion of work with existing clients and the acquisition of new ones this quarter."
THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Revenue for Q3 FY2022 was £169.2 million, an increase of 50.7% compared to £112.3 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Revenue growth rate at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure) was 50.9% for Q3 FY2022, compared to 23.8% in the same period in the prior year.
- Profit before tax for Q3 FY2022 was £25.9 million, compared to £16.5 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure) for Q3 FY2022 was £34.2 million, compared to £23.9 million in the same period in the prior year, or 20.2% of revenue, compared to 21.3% of revenue in the same period in the prior year.
- Profit for the period was £20.1 million in Q3 FY2022, resulting in a diluted EPS of £0.35, compared to profit of £13.0 million and diluted EPS of £0.23 in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure) was £27.9 million in Q3 FY2022, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure) of £0.48, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £19.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.34 in the same period in the prior year.
CASH FLOW:
- Net cash from operating activities was £18.7 million in Q3 FY2022, compared to £11.6 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure) was £16.1 million in Q3 FY2022, compared to £10.2 million in the same period in the prior year.
- At March 31, 2022, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £120.4 million, compared to £69.9 million at June 30, 2021.
OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022:
- Headcount reached 11,001 at March 31, 2022, with 9,851 average operational employees in Q3 FY2022, compared to a headcount of 8,127 at March 31, 2021 and 7,068 average operational employees in the same quarter of the prior year.
- Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve months basis was 118 at March 31, 2022, compared to 81 at March 31, 2021.
- Top 10 clients accounted for 35% of revenue in Q3 FY2022, compared to 36% in the same period in the prior year.
- By geographic region, 33% of revenue was generated in North America, 21% was generated in Europe, 43% was generated in the United Kingdom and 3% was generated in the rest of the world in Q3 FY2022. This compares to 29% in North America, 25% in Europe, 43% in the United Kingdom and 3% in the rest of the world in the same period in the prior year.
- By industry vertical, 51% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in Q3 FY2022. This compares to 53% from Payments and Financial Services, 27% from TMT and 20% from Other in the same period in the prior year.
UPDATES ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS CONSIDERATIONS:
As previously reported, in late February 2022, Russian military forces launched significant military action against Ukraine (the "Russia-Ukraine crisis"). As of the date of this report, the Russia-Ukraine crisis has not had a material impact on Endava's financial results. Endava generates no revenue from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, and none of its employees are located in these countries. In fact, over 75% of the Group's European staff is based in countries that are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). As of March 31, 2022, Endava had approximately 1,200 employees based in Moldova, a neighboring country of Ukraine, and approximately 9% of its revenue is derived from teams located in Moldova. Endava currently believes its business in Moldova has not been impacted by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and there has been no sign of decline in productivity in that country. If the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine were to spread to Moldova, Endava has contingency plans in place and would assist its employees in relocating to neighboring countries, a process made easier by the fact that management believes a majority of the employees based in Moldova have a passport from a European Union country. As of the date of this report, clients have generally expressed support for Endava's employees in Moldova, and the Company has not experienced withdrawn or reduced teams as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In addition, Endava has received queries from prospective clients as they intend to reduce their exposure to delivery teams located in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, and it is reviewing such business opportunities.
OUTLOOK:
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022:
Endava expects revenues will be in the range £177.0 million to £179.0 million, representing constant currency revenue growth of between 29.0% and 31.0%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.48 to £0.49 per share.
Full Fiscal Year 2022:
Endava expects revenues will be in the range of £652.0 million to £654.0 million, representing constant currency growth of between 46.0% and 46.5%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £1.91 to £1.92 per share.
This above guidance for Q4 Fiscal Year 2022 and the Full Fiscal Year 2022 assumes the exchange rates at the end of April (when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.26 US Dollar and 1.19 Euro).
Endava is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for IFRS diluted EPS for Q4 FY2022 or FY2022 because of the unreasonable effort of estimating on a forward-looking basis certain items that are excluded from adjusted diluted EPS, including, for example, share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant. Endava is also not able, at this time, to reconcile to an outlook for revenue growth not at constant currency because of the unreasonable effort of estimating foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant, on a forward-looking basis.
The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:
Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.
Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of March 31, 2022, 11,001 Endavans served clients from locations in Australia, North America, Singapore and Western Europe and delivery centres in Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:
To supplement Endava's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Balance Sheets and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance. These measures include: revenue growth rate at constant currency, revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of Endava Technology SRL, also referred to as "the Worldpay Captive" to Worldpay on August 31, 2019, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.
Revenue growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.
Revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of the Worldpay Captive is revenue growth at constant currency adjusted to exclude the impact of the sale of the Worldpay Captive.
Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, all of which are non-cash items. Adjusted PBT margin is Adjusted PBT as a percentage of total revenue.
Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT together with the tax impact of these adjustments.
Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.
Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible).
Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Investors should review the reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "may," "will", and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding Endava's projected financial performance for the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2022 and the full fiscal year 2022. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava's business, results of operations and financial condition may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis or if general economic conditions in Europe, the United States or the global economy worsen; Endava's ability to manage its rapid growth or achieve anticipated growth; Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava's ability to maintain favourable pricing and utilisation rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; Endava's ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's ability to collect on billed and unbilled receivables from clients; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's ability to remediate the identified material weaknesses and maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, and Endava's future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 28, 2021, as updated in Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K with the SEC on March 30, 2022. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021(1)
2022
2021(1)
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
REVENUE
474,353
312,676
169,220
112,311
Cost of sales
Direct cost of sales
(297,384
(189,655
(108,092
(69,176
Allocated cost of sales
(16,797
(14,533
(5,707
(4,621
Total cost of sales
(314,181
(204,188
(113,799
(73,797
GROSS PROFIT
160,172
108,488
55,421
38,514
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(89,613
(63,416
(29,989
(21,801
Net impairment losses on financial assets
(1,826
(1,321
(14
1,325
OPERATING PROFIT
68,733
43,751
25,418
18,038
Net Finance income (expense)
1,155
(7,921
472
(1,541
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
69,888
35,830
25,890
16,497
Tax on profit on ordinary activities
(13,834
(8,337
(5,787
(3,511
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
56,054
27,493
20,103
12,986
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
1,187
(9,512
2,715
(6,021
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT
57,241
17,981
22,818
6,965
EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS):
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic
56,135,980
55,081,386
56,585,768
55,581,888
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted
57,945,549
56,749,298
57,999,337
57,203,008
Basic EPS (£)
1.00
0.50
0.36
0.23
Diluted EPS (£)
0.97
0.48
0.35
0.23
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021(2)
March 31, 2021(3)
£'000
£'000
£'000
ASSETS NON-CURRENT
Goodwill
141,621
126,142
119,135
Intangible assets
60,879
67,882
33,298
Property, plant and equipment
18,677
13,324
11,590
Lease right-of-use assets
50,780
57,193
41,927
Deferred tax assets
17,936
18,674
12,970
Financial assets
189
363
529
TOTAL
290,082
283,578
219,449
ASSETS CURRENT
Trade and other receivables
159,197
118,303
109,104
Corporation tax receivable
1,636
938
1,463
Financial assets
318
563
559
Cash and cash equivalents
120,407
69,884
78,836
TOTAL
281,558
189,688
189,962
TOTAL ASSETS
571,640
473,266
409,411
LIABILITIES CURRENT
Lease liabilities
11,779
13,543
12,170
Trade and other payables
88,868
78,528
65,273
Corporation tax payable
4,333
4,294
3,524
Contingent consideration
4,014
5,718
1,082
Deferred consideration
6,987
673
2,742
TOTAL
115,981
102,756
84,791
LIABILITIES NON CURRENT
Lease liabilities
44,036
50,142
34,561
Contingent consideration
3,995
1,794
Deferred tax liabilities
8,437
10,124
5,263
Deferred consideration
3,992
9,370
7,501
Other liabilities
191
205
153
TOTAL
60,651
69,841
49,272
EQUITY
Share capital
1,134
1,114
1,114
Share premium
7,605
247
230
Merger relief reserve
30,003
30,003
30,003
Retained earnings
367,328
283,059
257,485
Other reserves
(10,907
(13,599
(13,329
Investment in own shares
(155
(155
(155
TOTAL
395,008
300,669
275,348
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
571,640
473,266
409,411
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit for the period
56,054
27,493
20,103
12,986
Income tax charge
13,834
8,337
5,787
3,511
Non-cash adjustments
46,228
39,088
13,258
11,602
Tax paid
(9,187
(788
(3,486
(140
UK research and development credit received
2,930
1,619
Net changes in working capital
(33,322
(23,626
(16,926
(18,027
Net cash from operating activities
73,607
53,434
18,736
11,551
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles)
(10,195
(3,752
(2,797
(1,408
Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets
241
150
70
42
Acquisition of subsidiaries, consideration in cash
(10,711
(65,942
(10,100
(13,810
Cash and cash equivalents acquired with subsidiaries
576
2,722
576
1,119
Interest received
65
76
45
23
Net cash used in investing activities
(20,024
(66,746
(12,206
(14,034
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sublease
418
424
141
135
Repayment of lease liabilities
(10,468
(8,442
(3,345
(2,696
Interest paid
(695
(674
(220
(230
Grant received
90
267
47
47
Issue of shares
7,366
9
3,067
Net cash from financing activities
(3,289
(8,416
(310
(2,744
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
50,294
(21,728
6,220
(5,227
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
69,884
101,327
114,176
84,221
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
229
(763
11
(158
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
120,407
78,836
120,407
78,836
RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY:
Nine Months ended
Three Months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS
51.7
20.0
50.7
21.8
Foreign exchange rates impact
3.1
0.9
0.2
2.0
REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY INCLUDING WORLDPAY CAPTIVE
54.8
20.9
50.9
23.8
Impact of Worldpay Captive
1.0
PRO-FORMA REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FOR THE SALE OF THE WORLDPAY CAPTIVE
54.8
21.9
50.9
23.8
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD:
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
69,888
35,830
25,890
16,497
Adjustments:
Share-based compensation expense
27,542
17,518
6,626
5,622
Amortisation of acquired intangible assets
7,746
3,345
2,805
1,065
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net
(3,159
6,031
(1,099
727
Total adjustments
32,129
26,894
8,332
7,414
ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX
102,017
62,724
34,222
23,911
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
56,054
27,493
20,103
12,986
Adjustments:
Adjustments to profit before tax
32,129
26,894
8,332
7,414
Tax impact of adjustments
(5,485
(4,083
(508
(1,117
ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
82,698
50,304
27,927
19,283
Diluted EPS (£)
0.97
0.48
0.35
0.23
Adjusted diluted EPS (£)
1.43
0.89
0.48
0.34
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Net cash from operating activities
73,607
53,434
18,736
11,551
Adjustments:
Grant received
90
267
47
47
Purchases of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles)
(9,954
(3,602
(2,727
(1,366
Adjusted Free cash flow
63,743
50,099
16,056
10,232
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Direct cost of sales
17,020
10,513
4,345
3,449
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,522
7,005
2,281
2,173
Total
27,542
17,518
6,626
5,622
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Direct cost of sales
12,171
11,341
4,147
3,478
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,554
5,147
3,392
1,579
Total
21,725
16,488
7,539
5,057
EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS AND REVENUE SPLIT
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Closing number of total employees (including directors)
11,001
8,127
11,001
8,127
Average operational employees
9,167
6,634
9,851
7,068
Top 10 customers %
35
37
35
36
Number of clients with £1m of revenue
(rolling 12 months)
118
81
118
81
Geographic split of revenue %
North America
35
29
33
29
Europe
21
26
21
25
UK
41
42
43
43
Rest of World (RoW)
3
3
3
3
Industry vertical split of revenue %
Payments and Financial Services
51
50
51
53
TMT
25
28
25
27
Other
24
22
24
20
FOOTNOTES
(1) The presentation of the income statement has been changed to separately disclose the net impairment losses on financial assets on the face of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (refer to Note 3C of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 for details).
(2) The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of 30 June 2021 has been revised to include the impact to the provisional amounts recognised related to the acquisition of Five and Levvel, as the acquisition accounting was finalised during the measurement period.
(3) The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of 31 March 2021 has been revised to include the impact to the provisional amounts recognised related to the acquisition of Five, as the acquisition accounting was finalised during the measurement period.
