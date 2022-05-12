The "United Kingdom (UK) Online Retailing Market Size, Segment Analysis, Drivers and Constraints, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the online channel in the UK, the main trends and hot issues, major players and consumer shopping behaviour. It also provides forecasts to 2025 across key retail sectors.
The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the shift to online, with the UK online retail market growing by over 40% in 2020 as non-essential stores temporarily closed, and consumers were also encouraged to remain at home as much as possible.
The click collect market will account for almost 11% of UK online retail sales in 2025, as it outperforms the overall online market, growing by over 50% between 2020 and 2025.
Key Highlights
- The food grocery sector, which saw its physical locations remain open throughout the pandemic, achieved the highest level of growth, with online revenue up over 75% in 2020. The online food grocery segment is less mature compared to other sectors in the retail market such as electricals and clothing footwear, with online penetration remaining low.
- While the pandemic accelerated a trend already present in the UK retail sector the online market growing as a share of total retail there will be a minor fall in online penetration in 2022 as stores are expected to remain open for the entirety of the year ensuring some shoppers will return to using physical locations more frequently.
- With social outings having resumed and consumers opting for a hybrid-working format, click collect will increase in appeal over the next five years. Growth in the click collect market will be driven by the health beauty and clothing footwear sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- £25.1bn added to the online market in 2020, driven by the food grocery sector
- The online channel will overtake the town centres market by 2025
- Click collect will outperform the UK online retail market between 2020 and 2025
KEY TRENDS
- Market drivers
- Market inhibitors
- Key Trends: Rise in Q-commerce in food grocery sector
- Key Trends: New online shoppers
- Key Trends: Physical locations supporting the online channel
MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS 2020-2025
- UK Online Market, five year growth 2015, 2020 2025
- UK Online Market Size, 2015-2025
- UK Online Growth vs Total Retail Growth, 2015-2025
- UK Online Share of Total Retail, 2015-2025
- UK Online Non-Food Share of Non-Food Retail, 2015-2025
- UK Fulfilment Method Share of Online Retail, 2015, 2020, 2025
SECTOR PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS 2020-2025
- Key sector trends
- UK Online Sector Growth %, 2020-2025
- UK Online Market by Sector %, 2015-2025
- UK Online Market Sector Value and Forecast, 2015, 2020 2025
- UK Online Sector Penetration %, 2020
- UK Click Collect Sector Sales, 2015, 2020 2025
- UK Third-Party Pickup Sector Sales, 2015, 2020 2025
- UK Online Returns Market by Sector, 2015, 2020 2025
- UK Online Books Market, 2015-2025
- UK Books Market Growth by Channel, 2020-2025
- UK Online Clothing Footwear Market, 2015-2025
- UK Clothing Footwear Market Growth by Channel, 2020-2025
- UK Online DIY Gardening Market, 2015-2025
- UK DIY Gardening Market Growth by Channel, 2020-2025
- UK Online Electricals Market, 2015-2025
- UK Electricals Market Growth by Channel, 2020-2025
- UK Online Entertainment Market, 2015-2025
- UK Entertainment Market Growth by Channel, 2020-2025
- UK Online Food Grocery Market, 2015-2025
- UK Food Grocery Market Growth by Channel, 2020-2025
- UK Online Furniture Floorcoverings Market, 2015-2025
- UK Furniture Floorcoverings Market Growth by Channel, 2020-2025
- UK Online Health Beauty Market, 2015-2025
- UK Health Beauty Market Growth by Channel, 2020-2025
- UK Online Homewares Market, 2015-2025
- UK Homewares Market Growth by Channel, 2020-2025
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: RETAILER USAGE
- Top 10 retailers purchased from by sector, 2021
CONSUMERS
- Key consumer trends
- UK Online Shopper Penetration Profile, 2020
- UK Online Books Shopper Penetration, 2020 2021
- UK Online Clothing Footwear Shopper Penetration, 2020 2021
- UK Online DIY Gardening Shopper Penetration, 2020 2021
- UK Online Electricals Shopper Penetration, 2020 2021
- UK Online Entertainment Shopper Penetration, 2020 2021
- UK Online Food Grocery: Weekly or Regular Shop Shopper Penetration, 2020 2021
- UK Online Furniture Floorcoverings Shopper Penetration, 2020 2021
- UK Online Health Beauty Shopper Penetration, 2020 2021
- UK Online Homewares Shopper Penetration, 2020 2021
- Online Shopping Drivers, 2020 2021
- Online Shopping Drivers, 2021
- Device Penetration, 20217-2021
- Device Penetration, 2021
- Online Returns Method Usage, 2018-2021
- Drivers of Online Clothing Footwear Returns, 2018-2021
- Social Media Penetration, 2021
- Location of Online Purchases, 2019, 2020 and 2021
Companies Mentioned
- Aldi
- Amazon
- Amazon Fresh
- AO
- Apple
- Argos
- ASDA
- ASOS
- Audible
- B&Q
- Book Depository
- Boots
- Currys
- Debenhams
- DFS
- Dunelm
- Farmdrop
- Feelunique
- GAME
- Getir
- Gorillas
- H&M
- HMV
- Holland Barrett
- Home Bargains
- Homebase
- Hotel Chocolat
- Iceland
- IKEA
- iTunes
- John Lewis Partners
- Laithwaites
- Lidl
- Lookfantastic
- Marks Spencer
- Matalan
- Milk More
- Moonpig
- Morrisons
- New Look
- Next
- Nike
- Nintendo
- Oak Furniture Land
- Ocado
- Playstation
- Sainsbury's
- Screwfix
- Sky
- Sports Direct
- Steam
- Superdrug
- Tesco
- The Body Shop
- The Book People
- The Range
- The Works
- TikTok
- Toolstation
- Very
- Waitrose Partners
- Waterstones
- Wayfair
- WH Smith
- Wickes
- Wilko
- World of Books
- YouTube
- Zara
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxaz45
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005598/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900