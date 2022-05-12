The "United Kingdom (UK) Online Retailing Market Size, Segment Analysis, Drivers and Constraints, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the shift to online, with the UK online retail market growing by over 40% in 2020 as non-essential stores temporarily closed, and consumers were also encouraged to remain at home as much as possible.

The click collect market will account for almost 11% of UK online retail sales in 2025, as it outperforms the overall online market, growing by over 50% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Highlights

The food grocery sector, which saw its physical locations remain open throughout the pandemic, achieved the highest level of growth, with online revenue up over 75% in 2020. The online food grocery segment is less mature compared to other sectors in the retail market such as electricals and clothing footwear, with online penetration remaining low.

While the pandemic accelerated a trend already present in the UK retail sector the online market growing as a share of total retail there will be a minor fall in online penetration in 2022 as stores are expected to remain open for the entirety of the year ensuring some shoppers will return to using physical locations more frequently.

With social outings having resumed and consumers opting for a hybrid-working format, click collect will increase in appeal over the next five years. Growth in the click collect market will be driven by the health beauty and clothing footwear sectors.

