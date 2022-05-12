Health Advance Inc.: CBD Processing License Awarded to Courtship Wines Division of Health Advance, Inc

Proprietary Infusion Techniques for a Burgeoning Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Health Advance, Inc (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com is able to now begin production of its CBD infused beverages, thanks to New York State granting the appropriate License to Courtship Wines, a joint venture division of HADV, under the state's Cannabinoid Hemp Program.

Health Advance's Courtship Wines initiative was introduced to Health Advance shareholders in June of 2021. Management of Health Advance and Courtship Wines had been developing CBD project variations, behind-the-scenes, in response to consumer feedback of pre-production elements. These included product name options, packaging alternatives, flavor direction, pricing strategy, distribution channels, etc. Obtaining formal government regulatory consent to proceed has been a major aspect of this preparatory phase for the new project and is a significant milestone.

Health Advance will be unveiling further details on all these subjects in coming weeks as the manufacturing process is activated, and sales begin. During this period, an initial product website will go live, and new social media accounts will be activated. Health Advance has secured adequate funding to carry out the tasks required of it to take the launch of its CBD product line through its stages of growth.

President of Health Advance, Larry McLachlin, remarks, "There are many people to thank for this huge development. As we ramp-up our public communications, more background will be given. The most important thing for shareholders to know is that this is definitely happening. There is nothing left to stop us. Best of all, we already know that our CBD products will sell - because we already have orders!"

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC

In 2021, Health Advance committed, via new management, to innovate service to its markets. Health Advance is now a Current Information tier filer with OTC Markets in the Alternative Reporting Guideline category. Through a joint venture subsidiary, Courtship Wines, Health Advance Inc will be launching CBD infused beverages and other products. Additional joint ventures have been announced and are under development. Health Advance Inc is organizing these initiatives in part with external organizations, including Winning Brands Corporation, in a strategic consulting role.

CONTACT:

Larry McLachlin, President

Health Advance, Inc

9131 Keele Street, Suite A4

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 0G7

(705) 733-7098

President@HealthAdvanceGroup.com

www.Twitter.com/HADVPresident

