Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Addnode Group AB (71/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Addnode Group AB's annual general meeting, held on May 4, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 17, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: ANOD B Terms: Split: 4:1 Current ISIN: SE0000472268 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 16, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0017885767 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 17, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.