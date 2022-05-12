Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
GlobeNewswire
12.05.2022 | 13:29
84 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Addnode Group AB (71/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Addnode Group AB's annual general meeting, held
on May 4, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 17, 2022. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 ANOD B   
Terms:                    Split: 4:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0000472268
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 16, 2022
New ISIN code:                SE0017885767
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 17, 2022

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
