Bruntwork Joins with Magical Katrina to Develop Tailored Solution to Online Fatigue

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / For many people, the work-from-home rules may be over but for Bruntwork, an international web development company, much of their work continues over Zoom. Bruntwork was looking for an innovative solution to the fatigue of back-to-back online meetings and it found one in online entertainment specialist Magical Katrina, run by Katrina Kroetch.

Bruntwork COO Adam Pisk said that Katrina was one of the first people to identify the importance of introducing fun to Zoom meetings and he has engaged her to create a specific solution for his team.

"We noticed that as Covid restrictions wound back that our staff productivity was still in decline," Pisk said. "We realised many staff were feeling burnt out so we engaged Katrina to help put some life back into our Zoom calls. She has a range of experiences working with Fortune 500 companies to keep staff motivated and we wanted to take her skills and produce a tailor-made solution for us."

Magical Katrina , Katrina Kroetch, is an award-winning magician that has been performing all over the world for more than a decade but hers was one of the professions that were affected by Covid overnight. When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, Katrina saw all of her live shows get cancelled.

"I lost six months' worth of income in one week," Katrina says. "Like a lot of people in the world, I had to act fast and pivot in an uncertain time."

Katrina discovered that her unique blend of whimsical and comedic magic established her as a trailblazer when it comes to the virtual event space and she is proud to be able to help staff push through Zoom fatigue.

"I understand the problem, Women are particularly affected when it comes to online fatigue and they have enough challenges when it comes to the workforce," Katrina says. "They often have lower wages, bear the burden of care when it comes to children and then this Stanford study showed that women have longer Zoom meetings and take shorter breaks in between them than men. This leads to a much higher instance of Zoom fatigue."

Katrina is one of the top female magicians in the world and is most well-known for her performances on the television show Masters of Illusion and her appearance on the hit TV show, Penn and Teller: Fool Us where she successfully fooled half of the duo.

Helping Bruntwork Motivate Staff

For Bruntwork, Katrina has begun to develop a tailored approach to making sure that the regular international catch-ups are efficient, motivating, but also fun.

Katrina mixes her magic shows with online team building workshops, and one-of-a-kind experiences for businesses.

She has performed for thousands of holiday parties, client meetings, conventions, trade shows, and hackathons. From time to time, Katrina also adds a little bit of excitement and surprise to many dull and boring Zoom meetings.

Because of all the success she's achieved as a virtual magician, she decided to pay it forward by teaching other magicians how to set up virtual performances. She has lectured for the International Brotherhood of Magicians, the Society of American Magicians, and the world's largest online magic retailer, Penguin Magic. Katrina has also volunteered and been an advocate for Magicians Without Borders and the nonprofit Emergency Circus, donating her time and performances to help and inspire those in need.

With more than 38k followers on Instagram , there is no question she is a crowd favorite because of her interactive virtual magic shows and engaging live performances. It is a no-brainer for companies and organizations to invite Magical Katrina for their next online meeting. Watch her make everyone's Zoom fatigue vanish in an instant.

About Bruntwork

Bruntwork is an outsourcing company that is an expert at building cost-effective, efficient and scalable operational teams for businesses wanting to grow fast and effectively. Since 2010 Bruntwork has built its team to over 1000 deploying specialist teams across most operational functions including; Data and Analytics, Digital Marketing, Digital Content Production, and Web & App Design, Telesales for both inbound and outbound campaigns, and Multi-Channel Customer Support.

