Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company or GESI") is pleased to announce the signing of the Consortium Agreement for the Seismic and Electromagnetic Methods for Deep Mineral Exploration Project ("SEEMS DEEP"). GESI participates in the SEEMS DEEP Project through its wholly owned Finnish subsidiary Laakso Minerals Oy ("Laakso").

The Consortium Agreement of the SEEMS DEEP Project has been signed by all the Parties and has come into force.

The Parties include: the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK); Uppsala University, Department of Earth Sciences, Sweden; Bureau des Recherches Géologiques et Minières (BRGM), France; Institute of Geophysics, Polish Academy of Sciences; Geopartner Geofizyka sp. z. o.o., Poland; GRM-Services, Finland; IRIS Instruments, France; Laakso Minerals Oy, Finland.

The Consortium Agreement specifies the relationship among the Parties, concerning the organization of the work between them, the management of the Project and the rights and obligations of the Parties concerning inter alia liability, access rights and dispute resolution.

Being now in full force, the Consortium Agreement shall continue and be in effect until complete fulfilment of all obligations undertaken by the Parties under the ERA-MIN3 funding rules.

Presentation of the first scientific results of the SEEMS DEEP Consortium will take place between the 18-22 September this year at the 4th Conference on Geophysics for Mineral Exploration and Mining of the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers in Belgrad, Serbia.

Wolfgang Rauball, GESI's CEO, stated, "The SEEMS DEEP Project and the results of the unique Koillismaa Deep Hole, being drilled by the Geological Survey of Finland within the Laakso's reservation permit, will result in construction of high-confidence geomodel describing the geological structure of the large positive gravity and magnetic anomaly that potentially acted as a conduit for the mafic-ultramafic magma, which formed the nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals mineralization in the region. It is hopped that this work will define the potential for high-grade nickel, cobalt and platinum group mineralization at depth within the Korpuajärvi land-holding of Laakso Minerals Oy. The work on geomodelling has already started and we look forward to providing further updates."

About SEEMS DEEP:

The SEEMS DEEP Project is a part of the ERA-MIN3, a global innovative pan-European network of 24 European and non-European research funding organizations, aiming to strengthen the mineral raw materials community through the coordination of research and innovation programs.

The Project has been selected for financing by the referees after a strong competition of 146 pre-proposals for its scientific excellence, impact and implementation. The total budget of the Project is € 2,182,518.

Other Participants alongside GESI include the: Geological Survey of Finland, Bureau des Recherches Géologiques et Minières (France), Uppsala University (Sweden), Institute of Geophysics of the Polish Academy of Sciences, IRIS Instruments (France), GRM-Services (Finland), Geopartner Geofizyka (Poland).

The SEEMS DEEP Consortium is implementing the innovative scientific-research methods, approaches and ideas in discovering of the deep-seated ore deposits within Laakso's reservation permit through the development of a novel workflow, integrating seismic and electromagnetic methods.

The SEEMS DEEP workflow aims to substantially improve geomodels that will enable better decisions in exploration drilling, which in turn will lead to decreased exploration cost and a smaller environmental impact. Its ambition is to produce high-confidence earth models that add more value to the exploration project than several drill holes that might miss the exploration target and provide only point-like data.

