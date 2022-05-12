The company received praise for enhancements made to its business license client onboarding process

Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation's market-leading commitment to superior client support has been recognized by the 20th Annual American Business Awards, which bestowed the company with a bronze 2022 Stevie Award in the Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category. The judges applauded CT Corporation's understanding of customer behavior in addition to how that knowledge was applied to drive significant improvements to the client onboarding experience for its business license managed services.

Praise was specifically concentrated on new efficiencies that CT Corporation delivered to its data intake process, as well as the introduction of a virtual calendar link that connects clients with an onboarding manager who can serve as a consistent and trusted partner throughout the initial onboarding process.

All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit entries for the American Business Awards. More than 3,700 nominations were considered this year.

"Customers depend on CT Corporation to help them meet a plethora of vital business licensing and compliance deadlines," said John Weber, President and CEO of CT Corporation. "I would like to thank the judges for recognizing the steps that have been taken to ensure that clients are onboarded swiftly and efficiently, so that we can immediately begin helping them reduce the risk of incorrect or missed filings."

CT Corporation's business license managed services assist companies with managing the lifecycle of their business license renewals. Services include tracking and updating all pertinent business license renewal dates, as well as filing the necessary license forms with each applicable jurisdiction.

For nearly 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs.The other legal services business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions -aglobal provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions.

