Oak Hill Bio ("Oak Hill"), a clinical-stage neonatology and rare disease therapeutics company developing life-changing medicines for extremely preterm infants and patients suffering from rare autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in the upcoming 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference taking place May 17-18, 2022 in New York City. Oak Hill Bio management will deliver a corporate presentation highlighting the Company's clinical programs and plans for the future on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the "News" section of the Oak Hill Bio website at www.oakhillbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Oak Hill Bio

Oak Hill Bio is a clinical-stage neonatology and rare disease therapeutics company developing life-changing medicines for extremely preterm infants and patients suffering from rare autoimmune diseases. The company, which has operations in the United States and United Kingdom, was launched to develop a pipeline of six promising clinical-stage and preclinical investigational therapeutics acquired and licensed from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda"). For more information on Oak Hill Bio, visit the company's website at www.oakhillbio.com.

