Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
WKN: 931083 ISIN: US01741R1023 Ticker-Symbol: ATD 
PR Newswire
12.05.2022 | 14:04
Allegheny Technologies: ATI Completes Sale of Sheffield, UK Operation

Divestiture sharpens focus on aerospace and defense markets

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) has completed the sale of its Sheffield, UK operation to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650). Agreement was announced in early March and regulatory approvals and closing conditions are now complete.

"As ATI accelerates its strategy to become an aerospace and defense leader, we continually review our operations for opportunities to maximize value and optimize cost structure," said Kimberly Fields, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "With this transaction, the Sheffield operation has the opportunity to build on its excellent reputation for quality and service, delivering high integrity products in low alloy steels, stainless steels and nickel-based super alloys."

This operation has been part of the Specialty Materials business unit in ATI's High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) segment. With more than 80% of the operation's $36 million 2021 sales focused on the oil and gas markets, it was not well-aligned with ATI's strategic focus. In 2021, it delivered a negative EBITDA of $6 million.

In the first quarter of 2022, ATI recognized a partial non-cash charge of about $25 million related to the pending sale. It expects to record an additional non-cash charge of approximately $110 million for the completed sale, primarily relating to a UK defined benefit pension plan that transfers with the Sheffield operation and cumulative foreign currency translation losses, in the second quarter of 2022.

ATI: Proven to Perform.

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a $3 billion global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Learn more at ATIMetals.com.

