Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Franchise FastLane on Its Partnership with Southfield Capital

Latest Boxwood transaction continues the firm's momentum as a premier M&A advisor in the franchising industry

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Franchise FastLane ("FFL" or "the Company"), an outsourced franchise sales organization, to Southfield Capital.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Franchise FastLane on the transaction. The transaction was led by J. Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Brian Alas (Managing Director), Dan Martinson (Vice President), and John Atkinson (Associate). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Co-founded by Ryan Zink and Carey Gille in 2017, FastLane has rapidly become the most recognizable franchise sales organization in the industry, awarding over 4,000 total territories in just 5 years. Franchise FastLane selectively partners with emerging franchise brands to bring them qualified franchisee leads, refine their sales process and drive accelerated development growth. The Company currently represents brands across various industries such as residential & commercial services, fitness, business services, child enrichment, automotive, health & wellness, and many others.

"Ryan and Carey have built a tremendous business, delivering top-tier client service through best-in-class culture, technology, and processes," said Brian Alas, Managing Director of Boxwood Partners. "Franchise FastLane has a unique value proposition in the franchising world. The partnership with Southfield will allow the Company to further accelerate the growth of their core service offerings while also providing the strategic vision and resources to expand the scope of services to support the needs of the Company's franchisor partners."

The Company's owners, Carey Gille and Ryan Zink, will remain involved in the business post-close with Ms. Gille continuing in her existing capacity as CEO and Mr. Zink serving as a Board Advisor.

"We sincerely appreciate Boxwood Partners' services as our sell-side advisor," said Ryan Zink, Co-Founder of Franchise FastLane. "Having gone through a transaction previously, I know how much time, energy and effort goes into the intensive process. Boxwood went above and beyond, and their knowledge of service businesses and the franchise landscape was invaluable as we navigated this transaction."

"We are extremely excited to partner with Southfield Capital," said Carey Gille, Co-Founder and CEO. "From the very beginning, there was cultural and strategic alignment, and we are thrilled to leverage our combined experiences in franchising and business services to take our franchisor partners to the next level of growth."

Taylor Dieckman and Zachary Rupiper with Koley Jessen served as the legal counsel while Elliot Davis served as the accounting advisor to the Company.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Franchise FastLane

Founded in 2017, Franchise Fastlane is an outsourced franchise sales organization (FSO) headquartered in Omaha, NE. The Company works with emerging franchisors, managing the entire franchisee sales lifecycle from initial lead generation to prospect qualification, all the way through deal closure. The Company leverages a rigorous diligence and onboarding process, an industry-leading technology platform, and exceptional sales executives to drive successful franchise development for its franchisor partners.

For more information, please visit www.franchisefastlane.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

