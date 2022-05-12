The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope to Exhibit at National Restaurant Association Show and Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago

Planting Hope will be showcasing its products to both foodservice and retailer customers at two major food trade shows in its hometown Chicago later this month: the National Restaurant Show and the Sweets & Snacks Expo

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, will be exhibiting at two major trade shows in its hometown of Chicago this month: the National Restaurant Association Show from May 20-23, 2022, and the Sweets & Snacks Expo from May 23-26, 2022.

"We are thrilled to be showcasing our foodservice-ready brands at the National Restaurant Association Show, and connecting with sustainability-forward snack-focused retailers at the Sweets & Snacks Expo," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "As we laid out in our 2021 results, Planting Hope continuously seeks out branded partnerships and distribution with high profile foodservice and snack distribution channels like quick-service restaurants, corporate campuses, and grab & go opportunities, which will be present at both shows."

The National Restaurant Association Show annually brings the foodservice community - from restaurants to college and corporate campus foodservice, to grab & go foodservice operators - together around innovative foodservice solutions, including food and beverage products. The NRA Show is the largest and most impactful national foodservice show annually in North America. Planting Hope will be showcasing its RightRice®, Hope and Sesame®, Mozaics, and Veggicopia® brands at Booth #7976.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo returns to Chicago in 2022, bringing endless product innovations, insights, and industry connections to snack retailers, including grocery retail, mass merchandise, convenience, and export. Planting Hope will be showcasing its Mozaics Real Veggie Chips and Veggicopia® shelf-stable dip cups and snack olives at Booth #11093.

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips Have Been Shortlisted for the 2022 Dieline Awards for Packaging Design

Mozaics was announced as a shortlisted entry for the 2022 Dieline Awards - Best New Savory Snack Food packaging design, selected from more than 1,700 entries across all categories. Read more about Mozaics packaging on the Dieline website.

About Mozaics

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips deliver a tasty crunch that you can feel great about with 3g to 4g of plant protein per serving and 2-3g of dietary fiber. Our #1 ingredients are veggies you can see in each popped chip with vegan flavors including Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa, as well new 'plant-based dairy' options coming soon White Cheddar, Sour Cream & Onion, and Spicy Buffalo. Big taste, big nutrition, guilt-free - now that's a REAL veggie chip. Mozaics come in both 0.75oz single serving bags and 3.5oz 'share' size, and are packaged in NEO Plastics sustainable packaging film, which biodegrades in landfills without special handling, releasing a harvestable biogas energy source. Mozaics products are Certified Kosher, Gluten-Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Mozaics have been recognized as NEXTY 2020 Finalist, Best New Salty/Savory Snack; as Mindful Food Awards/Best Veggie Chip; and as a Snaxpo Finalist.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

