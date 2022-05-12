Vistar Media, the global provider of software for digital out-of-home (DOOH), today announced the acquisition of Sage+Archer, a leading European buying platform for DOOH. Through this deal, Sage+Archer gains a strategic influx of capital to accelerate growth across Europe, now backed by Vistar's global programmatic marketplace.

Founded in 2019, Sage+Archer has successfully built an effective media organization, rapidly securing trusted partnerships with buyers such as Dentsu International, Matterkind, Heineken, OMD, Essent and more. As two groups dedicated to delivering value to advertisers and agencies through advanced programmatic platform technology, there was a natural fit between Sage+Archer and Vistar.

"At Sage+Archer, we've been fortunate to establish strong partnerships with Europe's leading media agencies and have built a team of experts in delivering value through programmatic out-of-home," said Diederick Ubels, CEO Co-Founder of Sage+Archer. "I'm thrilled that we will now have the capital, organizational support and global perspective of Vistar to fuel our next phase of growth."

The team of 26 Sage+Archer employees will continue to operate as a standalone division within Vistar Media's global organization. Advertisers across the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, Austria and Italy will now be able to leverage the full capabilities provided by the Sage+Archer demand-side platform (DSP), including all existing supply-side (SSP) partnerships, augmented with additional audience targeting and data solutions developed by Vistar Media.

"As an entrepreneur at heart, I saw right away that the Sage+Archer team had built something special," said Michael Provenzano, CEO and Co-Founder of Vistar Media. "By joining our forces, we now have a team of agency and brand experts to bring the full promise of programmatic out-of-home targeted, measurable, automated campaigns to the European market with speed and scalable support."

This is Vistar's second integration of a technology company, following the acquisition of the content and network management system Cortex in 2015, now a core component of Vistar's full-stack SaaS product suite. Vistar plans to continue accelerating growth through both organic and inorganic strategies globally.

For more information about Vistar Media, please visit www.vistarmedia.com

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the leading global provider of programmatic technology for out-of-home, bringing enterprise-grade software that was purpose-built for the unique requirements of digital signage. Vistar provides a global demand-side platform (DSP) for buyers to activate data-driven programmatic campaigns and a supply-side platform (SSP) to connect signage operators to digital revenue. Vistar also powers some of the world's most advanced signage networks with device content management software (Cortex) and ad serving technology. Vistar was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com.

About Sage+Archer

Sage+Archer is the European buying platform for Digital Out of Home Mobile ads. Run campaigns in all of Europe on advertising space on Mobile and Digital Out of Home in real time with the S+A DSP. S+A platform is connected to all relevant mobile apps and DOOH media owners in Europe. Making it possible to reach audiences on Digital out of Home screens and in apps in every European country. With mobile data, API integrations and additional integrated mobile location data providers users of S+A get the sophisticated benefits of smart targeted data driven digital advertising combined with the not be missed collective impactful power of Out of Home. Combine this with smart dynamic HTML5 ads and you truly get the best of both worlds.

