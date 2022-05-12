Global loss adjuster Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has made further growth in Australasia with a strategic partnership that will enhance the delivery of specialty services to the New Zealand market. Allied Claims Solutions, led by James Anderson and based in Auckland, becomes a GRS global network partner.

The partnership further develops the GRS Global Network, specifically within its Complex Claims Solutions business. In conjunction with the recent announcement of a network partner in Australia, this agreement will build on GRS' strategic plans for the Australasia region.

Mike Reeves, Executive Director of the GRS Global Network, said, "We have capabilities that will support Allied Claims Solutions, and in turn they will provide access to an important market. The partnership reflects both parties' accepted culture of providing first-class technical solutions to complex claims handling."

GRS President and Group CEO Kip Radigan said: "We are delighted to welcome James and his team to the GRS network and look forward to working together on behalf of our clients. We each provide expertise that will enhance our collective ability to expand our Complex Claims Solutions capabilities."

James Anderson, Managing Director of Allied Claims Solutions, added: "I have worked with several colleagues of Mike in GRS London, and we share a common vision to deliver a comprehensive service to our clients in the complex claims environment. I look forward to a successful partnership to enhance our ability to meet those needs."

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property casualty claims, natural catastrophes, and environmental pollution events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

