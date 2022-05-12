Best Places To Work: Safran achieving the "Best Places to Work" certification in Tunisia for 2022

Ranking :

- 2nd in the national ranking.

- 1st in the large industrial companies' category.

TUNIS, Tunisia, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safran, a leading company manufacturing equipment and on-board systems for aircraft and helicopters, was recently certified among the best Places to Work in Tunisia for 2022. The "Best Places to Work" certification is awarded to the best performing companies in terms of working conditions and rewards the great trust placed by employees in their management. The certification is based on two assessments evaluating employee experience and the quantity of people practices.

In a statement from Renaud Guyader, General Manager of the company, he said, "Women and men are the driving force behind the company. We must be attentive and ensure their well-being and their development. A company must also find a balance between business performance needs and employee well-being: it is a difficult equation. This award shows that the initiatives are heard and appreciated. It is a daily work in which everyone must get involved. We must be proud of this recognition and continue our actions together, prepare an innovative, efficient company, energized by the development of our employees."

For Sonia Gharbi, head of HR, she said, "Safran Tunisia is a great human adventure with common values and an exceptional rich and varied career !!. Each employee has his contribution in the development of our Tunisian Entities."

Despite the Covid 19 pandemic over the past two years, Safran in Tunisia continued to show the importance of putting its people first in order to offer a fulfilling employee experience by giving everyone the opportunity to develop personally and professionally.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global certification program that recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our people framework standard proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.bestplacestoworkfor.org | Tel: +33 7 55 54 87 06