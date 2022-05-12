Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Lang & Schwarz
12.05.22
15:30 Uhr
15,000 Euro
-15,000
-100,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
12.05.2022 | 14:19
MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel received permission to retain its depository receipts programme

DJ NORNICKEL RECEIVED PERMISSION TO RETAIN ITS DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS PROGRAMME

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL RECEIVED PERMISSION TO RETAIN ITS DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS PROGRAMME 12-May-2022 / 14:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

NORNICKEL RECEIVED PERMISSION TO RETAIN ITS DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS PROGRAMME

Moscow, May 12, 2022 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, notifies its American depositary receipt (ADR) holders that the Government Commission on Control of Foreign Investments in the Russian Federation (the Commission) has approved the Company's request to maintain the circulation of its ADRs outside of the Russian Federation for a duration of one year (since the approval was granted) until April 28, 2023.

Nornickel has submitted a request to the Commission pursuant to the Federal Law No. 114-FZ "On Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation", which came into effect on April 27th and requires the Russian issuers to terminate their depositary receipts programs, with the exceptions provided upon consideration of the issuers' requests.

Nornickel welcomes the decision of the Commission as it provides time to assess available opportunities and investigation of necessary steps to support the Company's long-term investment attractiveness. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 161381 
EQS News ID:  1351185 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351185&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2022 07:46 ET (11:46 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
