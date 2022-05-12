Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Tradegate
11.05.22
16:25 Uhr
2,020 Euro
+0,020
+1,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0002,04015:32
2,0202,04014:44
Dow Jones News
12.05.2022 | 14:22
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM 12-May-2022 / 12:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 May 2022

Genel Energy plc

Results of Annual General Meeting 12 May 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 12 May 2022 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 278,436,192 and each share attracted one vote.

Resolution 12 to re-elect Nazli K. Williams was withdrawn prior to the meeting.

The results were as follows: 

Resolutions                        For     %    Against   %   Withheld  Total 
                                                      lodged 
 1. To receive the audited financial statements 
  of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021  211,120,476 100.00% 0      0.00% 303,433  211,120,476 
 
 2. To declare a final distribution of 12 US 
  cents per ordinary share for the financial year    211,423,909 100.00% 0      0.00% 0     211,423,909 
  ending 31 December 2021 
 3. To approve the Annual Report on 
  Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2021   211,269,755 99.94% 133,909   0.06% 20,245   211,403,664 
 
 4. To re-elect Mr David McManus as a Non-   163,024,465 77.11% 48,380,112 22.89% 19,332   211,404,577 
  Executive Director 
 5. To re-elect Dr Bill Higgs as an Executive  95,126,814 45.00% 116,277,763 55.00% 19,332   211,404,577 
  Director 
 6. To re-elect Sir Michael Fallon as a Non-  189,786,334 89.77% 21,632,686 10.23% 4,889   211,419,020 
  Executive Director 
 7. To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a    190,039,331 89.89% 21,365,246 10.11% 19,332   211,404,577 
  Non-Executive Director 
 8. To re-elect Mr Tim Bushall as a       94,806,286 44.85% 116,598,291 55.15% 19,332   211,404,577 
  Non-Executive Director 
 9. To elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive 210,883,422 99.75% 535,598   0.25% 4,889   211,419,020 
  Director 
10. To re-elect Mr Hassan Gozal as a      93,200,935 44.09% 118,202,642 55.91% 20,332   211,403,577 
  Non-Executive Director 
11. To elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a       211,331,600 99.97% 71,977   0.03% 20,332   211,403,577 
  Non-Executive Director 
13. To appoint BDO LLP as the Company's auditor 
                         211,402,641 99.99% 16,943   0.01% 4,325   211,419,584 
 
14. To authorise the Directors to set the    211,403,995 100.00% 2,000    0.00% 17,914   211,405,995 
  Auditor's fees 
15. To give the Company limited authority to  157,859,513 99.91% 144,513   0.09% 53,419,883 158,004,026 
  make political donations and expenditure 
16. To authorise the Company to purchase its  148,624,792 70.31% 62,768,302 29.69% 30,815   211,393,094 
  Ordinary Shares 
17. To permit the Company to hold general 
  meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14   211,283,982 99.94% 136,602   0.06% 3,325   211,420,584 
  clear days' notice

Bill Higgs, Tim Bushell, and Hassan Gozal did not receive the required 50% majority of votes in favour of election a nd accordingly have not been reappointed as Directors. The market will be updated in due course once the Board has considered the implications of the vote.

The Board of Directors notes that, although resolutions 4 and 16 were passed with the requisite majority, c.77% and c.70% of votes were cast against respectively. The Board will take note of the voting and engage with shareholders.

Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 12¢ per share in relation to the 2021 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below:

-- Ex-dividend date: 14 April 2022

-- Record Date: 19 April 2022

-- Payment Date: 18 May 2022

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 16 and 17) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 161382 
EQS News ID:  1351191 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351191&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2022 07:49 ET (11:49 GMT)

GENEL ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.