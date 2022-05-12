Casino Alpha: CasinoAlpha Appoints Alex Bobes As New CTO

BUCHAREST, Romania, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May 2022 was the moment when CasinoAlpha's board announced the addition of Alex Bobes as Chief Technology Officer. This new move is set to bring further improvements in the online casino domain.

CasinoAlpha is a multi-market online casino audit database. They give ratings to online casino operators and their products. Based on these, they are able to compare lists of options and select the best one in a personalised manner.

By the nature of their work, their databases need to work smoothly and be able to integrate a large amount of information, filtering them smartly.

Thus, the appointment of Alex Bobes is a resourceful move. Using his over 13 years of experience in tech and innovation, he vouches to use the capabilities of AI and blockchain to benefit the company and all its users.

That undoubtedly will make a positive change in the industry all around.

CasinoAlpha is doing it differently

Reviews, bonuses and heavy marketing are way too known by now. With the help of CasinoAlpha, a non-signed in user can use, free of charge, filters, buttons and options to find the casino or offer they want based on their specific need.

The need in question may be personalised by a game type, a specific game title, a limit to the budget, a casino type, and so on. These may evolve along with the industry.

If users do not want to explore the listings in such a tech-heavy approach, they may explore the site in a usual fashion by browsing and reading the sections.

CasinoAlpha is Extremoo Group's latest product

Extremoo Group has accumulated 6 years of experience in online gambling, working under the strict standards of licensing authorities in the EU, North America, and Oceania.

Their markets currently are:

The United Kingdom

Ireland

New Zealand

Canada

Romania

We can expect more expansion in the future. Not only is the team expanding, but the principles that build the projects strengthen as time goes by.

The focus has always been to eliminate a discrepancy between the information needed for a safe session and its lack in the industry.

Several common foundations have always guided the team:

Professionalism engrained in all aspects

Working on a good reputation

Career growth based on accurate worth

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816766/CasinoAlpha_CTO.jpg