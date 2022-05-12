Medication Management Defines and Challenges Caregivers, Medisafe Finds

Along with streamlining medications for loved ones, caregivers look for tools to prevent their own burnout

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Monitoring medication is one of the defining responsibilities of a caregiver, according to a new survey from Medisafe , the leading medication engagement platform. As more friends and family take on the role of caregiver, 84% of respondents identify monitoring medications as one of their top responsibilities, followed by accompanying loved ones to doctor appointments (61%), and picking up prescriptions (??57%).

When it comes to the challenges associated with being a caregiver, 53% say that managing a loved one's medication regimen is the top burden, followed by staying on top of medication refills (36%), navigating symptoms and side-effects (30%), and managing their own caregiver burnout (34%). Twenty four percent of respondents indicated they act as a caregiver, as well as serve as a health proxy.

"The profile of today's caregiver is as diverse and dynamic as patients themselves. As patients' and caregivers' needs continue to evolve, we continue to look for new ways to make their jobs easier - whether that is through advanced medication management or the ability to easily upload documentation required for prescriptions," said Rotem Shor, Medisafe Chief Technology Officer and co-founder. "Offering the tools caregivers need in an easy-to-use platform is critical to both reducing caregiver burnout and improving patient outcomes."

With nearly 10 million users worldwide, Medisafe has been recognized as one of the best tools for managing caregiver challenges - and is showing long-term effectiveness in doing so. Of those Medisafe users who identify as caregivers and rely on the platform, 39% say they use the platform to track medications for themselves and/or someone else multiple times per day, and a majority of caregivers have been using Medisafe for over a year. Caregivers find that staying updated on medications and supplies rises to a bigger challenge (50%) when care extends beyond five months.

"Our goal is to not only deliver personalized support, but also become a leading digital health platform where patients and caregivers can rely on timely interventions and clear guidance toward better health," added Jen Butler, Medisafe Chief Marketing Officer. "By recognizing the important role of caregivers and developing new solutions that enable shared decisions and tracking, Medisafe is helping to advance the healthcare continuum by engaging all care partners."

The survey, conducted from April 6 - 25, 2022 included more than 3000 U.S. patients who use Medisafe's platform. To see the full survey results, visit https://infogram.com/cargiver-survey-real-time-data-you-should-know-1h8n6m35j70jj4x?live .

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement platform that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey. By combining advanced technology and behavior science, Medisafe reimagines the treatment journey to guide patients' specific journey needs and drive daily engagement. Its machine learning technology fuels the holistic patient engagement platform to personalize their support needs in a scalable fashion. By integrating existing patient support programs into its platform to extend capabilities, Medisafe is building a seamless future model of patient support and better health.

Nearly 10M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's platform, delivering double digit results toward improving outcomes. The company manages over two billion medication doses via iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and more than 400,000 user reviews, Medisafe helps to create more daily engagement than Facebook or Twitter applications. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified.

