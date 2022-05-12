Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - CSB Holdings ("CSB") and nCodeSystems Corp. ("nCodeSystems") have reached an agreement for a Strategic Partnership between the two companies to immediately pursue mutual business interests.

The agreement between CSB and nCodeSystems paves the way for large-scale commercialization and growth of technologies developed and owned by nCodeSystems. CSB will leverage its broad business base to offer access to proprietary user groups, investment funding, and potential technology collaborations through CSB Group alliances.

This move will also provide nCodeSystems with a direct entrée for a European Corporate Center on the Island of Malta -the headquarters of CSB Group's international operations.

Malta is an ideal location to spearhead international business development across Europe and the Middle East. A full member state of the European Union, the island has an attractive tax system together with a network of double taxation treaties with over 70 countries. Malta has established itself as one of the fastest growing financial services centers within Europe and is a front-runner in the ICT, iGaming, Blockchain and Yachting industries.

The lead technology forwarded by nCodeSystems is an app known as 2gathr. The app offers unique ways to connect people by identity, alias, or hashtag search, but framed within the powerful properties created by using geolocation as an added dimension for discovery. 2gathr has the potential to disrupt current trends in the social media space and earn a place as a go-to technology for connecting communities and individuals in valuable new ways.



CSB Group envisions several ways it can incorporate the 2gathr app and its ability to help define and create new groups, connect like-minded people, share the discovery of groups, and act as a pivotal tool for online gatherings, direct messaging, and real-world events. The company may also seek ways to apply the technology for use with alliances and its associated brands.



This ability to connect communities through unique pathways also plays an essential role in the app's targeted marketing efforts. 2gathr plays host to areas and topics that allow for hyper-local advertising and sponsorships. These connections can result in very high user engagement and a significant boost to advertising ROIs.

Robert Fedder, CEO of nCodeSystems Corp. stated, "Our partnership with CSB Group is an opportunity for us to expand the 2gathr app and its user base immediately on a very large scale. They bring significant resources in financing, access to new users, and an incredibly valuable international network to nCodeSystems. Michael Zammit and his partners are experienced in growing and capitalizing companies like ours, and we're confident that this partnership will be a major step forward in the evolution of our app and its value."

Michael J. Zammit, CEO of CSB Group stated, "We see excellent potential in our new relationship with nCodeSystems and the company's 2gathr app. CSB Group continually looks to build relationships with leaders in the technology space. Having the ability to participate first-hand with a leading-edge company, as well as leverage its technology, could be a winning formula for our clients, investors, and technology and brand alliances."

The terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.

About nCodeSystems Corp.



nCodeSystems Corp. (ncodesystems.com) is a private software technology development company focused on creating disruptive products that improve lives through innovation. nCodeSystems Corp. released its lead product, the geolocation-driven social messaging app 2gathr, in beta during 2021. The 2gathr app offers a unique capacity to connect communities via search and exploration tools using geolocation as an added dimension for discovery. The 2gathr app (2gathr.net) is available for download on the Apple App store and Google Play store.

About CSB Group

Established in 1987, CSB Group offers diverse yet specialized business solutions and commercial services to a vast portfolio of corporate and private clients seeking to setup or relocate to Malta. Backed by local knowledge and with a global reach, the company's 360° approach provides value to their clients, while retaining a Human Touch that ensures customer satisfaction -a key element to their success. CSB's associated brands include Regus, the world's largest provider of flexible workplace solutions offering co-working and serviced office space; Malta Sotheby's International Realty; and Vacancycentre, a leading recruitment services provider specialized in servicing organizations' talent resource requirements across key industry sectors.

