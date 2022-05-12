Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader delivering threat prevention, detection, and response solutions, now available on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in North America, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand

Ingram Micro Cloud today announced the expanded availability of Bitdefender solutions on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, one of the world's largest cloud marketplaces for the channel. Bitdefender prioritizes helping better secure Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers from breaches and business disruptions. Formerly available only to customers in North America, Bitdefender solutions will now also be available to partners in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.

"Cybersecurity challenges, including ransomware and supply chain attacks for MSPs, continue to grow and it is vital that our channel partners and their end customers remain protected with the most up-to-date defensive solutions," said Victor Baez, senior vice president at Ingram Micro Cloud. "Expanding the availability of Bitdefender solutions on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace empowers partners with a best-in-class cybersecurity solution so they can feel confident focusing on scaling their cloud businesses and growing revenue."

Benefits for MSPs include the ability to be further protected against malware, and leveraging Bitdefender's advanced cybersecurity products and services, including unified endpoint protection and analytics, cloud security, advanced threats security, extended detection and response (XDR), built-in threat intelligence and more. With Bitdefender GravityZone, the company's unified cybersecurity platform, MSP partners can benefit from remote monitoring and management tools to more effectively protect their customers, streamline tasks and automate security processes all from a single console.

Ingram Micro also plans to offer the Bitdefender managed detection and response (MDR) service to MSP partners. The service delivers, among others, 24x7 security monitoring, threat detection and remediation, attack prevention, and proactive threat hunting led by a team of advanced security practitioners.

"We're excited to expand the availability of our cybersecurity solutions in the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and to provide Ingram Micro partners with advanced cyber protection," said Richard Tallman, senior director, global cloud and MSP at Bitdefender. "Our solutions enable MSPs to stop threats more effectively with multiple layers of hardening, prevention, and detection technologies, real-time data derived from millions of devices and over a decade of machine learning innovation."

The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace is an automated, end-to-end e-commerce platform that enables resellers to provision services within minutes, purchase preset bundles to increase their profit margin and streamline their back-office operations with consolidated control. Resellers can leverage the automated Go-to-Market Hub to customize their marketing and sales collateral, enabling them to reduce time to market and increase revenue. Through partnering with leading technology companies and providing easy-to-use integrated solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud enables businesses of all sizes to refocus and reallocate their saved time and energy on achieving and surpassing business objectives.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance and ease of use to small and medium businesses, mid-market enterprises and consumers. Guided by a vision to be the world's most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain-all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers, and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.ingrammicrocloud.com.

