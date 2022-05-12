- (PLX AI) - Zoom's transaction is expected to close in Q2 FY2023.
- • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed
|79,37
|79,61
|15:59
|79,39
|79,65
|15:59
|Zoom agrees to acquire AI customer service platform Solvvy
|Zoom to Acquire Conversational AI and Automation Platform for Customer Support Solvyy; No Terms Disclosed
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Drives Contact Center Expansion with Acquisition of Solvvy
|Solvvy Offers Advanced Conversational AI and Automation Capabilities to Accelerate Zoom's Delivery of Personalized, Effortless Customer ExperiencesSAN JOSE, Calif. and BURLINGAME, Calif., May 12, 2022...
|Privacy Activists Caution Against Zoom's Latest Tool
|DLT Resolution Inc.: DLT Resolution's Union Strategies Enters Agreement With Zoom To Integrate Video Conferencing Service Within the YOUnified App
|TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), is pleased to announce its wholly owned Union Strategies Inc Subsidiary ("USI") has partnered with Zoom to enhance the...
|Kurs
|%
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|79,34
|-1,64 %